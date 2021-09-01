Fire that damaged house near Tacoma Narrows Airport appears to have started in closet

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that began in a bedroom closet of a house near the Tacoma Narrows Airport. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One

A fire that apparently started in a closet damaged a house near Tacoma Narrows Airport on Tuesday, according to Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One.

Quick action by the crew of Engine 52, the first to arrive, kept the fire confined to one bedroom on the upper floor of the house near the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northwest, said Tina Curran, the department’s communications officer.

“The good news is that it was contained very quickly and did not turn into a large-scale fire,” Curran said.

The occupants of the house evacuated safely and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but appears to have started in a closet, Curran said.

Several engines and medic units responded to the fire, and West Pierce Fire & Rescue provided mutual aid from University Place.