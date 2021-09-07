Six-car pileup snarls SR 16 at Gig Harbor, backing up traffic onto city streets

A multi-car crash snarled the eastbound lanes of State Route 16 in Gig Harbor on Tuesday morning, backing up traffic for several hours.

The six-car pileup resulted from three cascading two-car rear-end wrecks about 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes under the Rosedale Street overpass, according to Tina Curran, public information officer for Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One.

Two patients were transported to a nearby hospital, and several others were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Drivers trying avoid the crash created other backups on surface streets, including Bujacich Road and Stinson Avenue.

Peninsula School District said on social media about 2:15 p.m. that officials expected buses to be about 20 minutes late dropping off students due to the traffic.