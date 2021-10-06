Grab a shopping bag and running shoes; the Gig Harbor Met Market opens this week

The new Metropolitan Market in Gig Harbor will open its doors on Thursday, Oct. 7. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Metropolitan Market opens its long-awaited Gig Harbor store on Thursday, and Mayor Kit Kuhn may have to step lively once he cuts the ribbon.

When the doors open at 9 a.m., it will end a years-long tease for impatient shoppers. The store at 5010 Point Fosdick Dr. in the Harbor Plaza shopping center has been under renovation for almost a year.

“We know people have been looking forward to this location for a long time, and as a community we’ve missed having a grocer in this location for almost four years,” Kuhn said in an email to The Gateway.

The Olympia Plaza building was formerly home to Main & Vine, an experimental grocery store operated by Kroger that closed in 2018.

Kuhn called the opening “a positive sign of economic development as our community grows and changes.”

“Metropolitan Market is an example of the positive impact good planning and growth can have,” the mayor said. “We get to welcome a much-loved grocer to our city, which increases the quality of life for local residents.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 8:45 a.m. will feature Kuhn and developer John Hogan, and it will be quick, store manager Ginger Henderson said Tuesday.

“The mayor, the landlord and myself will all be speaking and then breaking bread together,” she said.

Henderson said earlier she was surprised and gratified by all the interest in the new store.

“Omigosh, every time I’ve had to go by the site, I see people already peering in the windows,” Henderson told the Gateway as the store was being stocked last month.

Metropolitan Market, formerly known as Queen Anne Thriftway, is a high-end grocery chain based in Seattle. It has a popular store in Tacoma’s Proctor District. The Gig Harbor store will be the ninth location for the company, which has stores concentrated in affluent communities from West Seattle to Sammamish.

Like the Proctor store, the Gig Harbor grocery will have a bakery, a floral shop, seafood department, locally sourced cafe, cheese department, butcher shop, kitchenware and a variety of made-to-order selections, according to the Met Market website.

Henderson said about 70 percent of the 110 jobs in the store will be filled by workers who live in the immediate Gig Harbor area.

More stores on the way

Two other big grocery stores are on the horizon, The Gateway and The News Tribune have reported: Town & County is looking at a downtown site for its own high-end store, and the developers of Harbor Hill in the city’s north end are still looking for a tenant for a planned supermarket there.

Town & Country says it is considering the former Thriftway/QFC store location in the Peninsula Shopping Center on Judson Street downtown.

The Met Market store will join Safeway, Albertsons, Fred Meyers, Harbor Greens and Costco in the Gig Harbor market. There is also a longtime locally owned traditional grocer, Finholm’s Market.