Letters to the Editor, October 24, 2019

Council member endorses

Running for and serving in local government is hard, often thankless work, so I appreciate everyone who stepped up to serve our community.

Over the last 21 years on the City and County Council, I’ve had the chance to work with many dedicated public servants from around the region. Each brought something different to the table, but it’s been my experience that exceptional leaders share two traits. Robyn Denson exemplifies both.

The first is curiosity. People who leave a lasting impact on their community aren’t satisfied with only learning how something works. They want to know why it works that way. Then they dedicate themselves to continuous improvement.

Robyn demonstrated her policy chops as a non-partisan research analyst for the State Legislature. I trust her creative approach to solving problems. She’s always asking questions and wants to learn more.

The second trait of great community leaders is passion. Let’s face it; the job involves a lot of long meetings, often discussing dry material. You want people who get excited about reading white papers and listening to public hearings searching for improvement. It often takes years to see a project through to completion. It takes dedication.

That’s Robyn. Watching her work on the City’s Parks Commission and the County’s Conservation Futures advisory board, I’ve been impressed by her commitment. We’re already benefiting from her hard work as the sports complex on Harbor Hill nears fruition.

I can’t think of anyone better suited to leading our community than Robyn Denson.

Derek Young

Pierce County Council Member

District 7

Tides in for Denson

I’m supporting Robyn Denson because she really cares about the people and places that make Gig Harbor so special. Robyn understands the importance of protecting Gig Harbor’s maritime character while maintaining a vibrant downtown where businesses co-exist with parks, residents and visitors.

Dylan Stanley, CEO Tides Tavern

Gig Harbor, WA

Leave no trace

Kudos for Robyn Denson being a very accomplished lady who has served our Gig Harbor in many productive ways, we are blessed to have her here.

However as a long time hiker and climber and 50 year member of the Seattle Mountaineers I am unhappy that she has put her campaign signs on

the mountains and encouraged others to do so for her. I also am a member of Washington Trails and both organizations work really hard to encourage us as hikers and climbers to “leave no trace”.

Even if the signs were left there for a few hours, they are an affront to why we go to the mountains, which is for solitude, reflection, meditation and to get away from the political madness of today. We go to enjoy a pristine nature in all its scenic beauty and quiet without the distractions we have a home wherever we live. No cars, no ads, no divisive politics and no crowds. I would ask Robyn as a hiker and one who enjoys the outdoors to please desist from this practice and ask others not to do so also.

Rick Kirsten

Gig Harbor

Editor’s note: We asked Ms. Denson about this, and she said no signs were left on the mountains by her friends, who simply held them up for selfies. “No mountains were harmed during this campaign,” she said.

Residence at issue

I read the Gateway article about Michelle Matheson, published on October 17. I was specifically interested in the statement that “Michelle and Justin ... moved to Gig Harbor from Sacramento, Calif., seven years ago.” I am concerned that Ms. Matheson was not truthful in the timeframe when she moved to Gig Harbor. A Facebook post from May 9, 2015, indicates that she actually moved to Gig Harbor just over four years ago, not seven. If Ms. Matheson is not truthful about how long she has lived in the area (records also show she only moved into a rental home within the Gig Harbor city limits about two years ago), then how can we believe any other details of her resume? I think it is important to correct this detail of Ms. Matheson’s record so it is not misleading to voters.

Rick Offner

Gig Harbor

Editor’s note: Ms. Matheson clarified that she and her family moved to the Gig Harbor Peninsula seven years ago, and into the city proper four years ago.