Letters to the Editor for October 31

Mayor’s invitation: Get involved

I’m excited to share our City’s successes described within the mayor’s blog on our City’s website. The blog provides a link to the most recent council discussion on the 2020 Budget, and tells about projects, objectives and outcomes of our council meetings.

Over the last 18 months we have provided our community greater access to the agenda, roughly 4 days earlier, to give citizens time to ask questions or attend meetings of interest. We want to hear from you during the City Council Meetings at public comment. We are here to serve our community, please reach out to staff or myself by contacting us via the information on our website.

I want to express my gratitude to the citizens for participating in phases of Ancich Waterfront Park. I continue to be inspired by your commitment, focus, and willingness to wrestle with funding concerns raised by City Council. The October 9th Listening Session hosted leaders from many community interest groups with direct ties to access at Ancich Park. We have already seen the fruit of that session as we are considering this in the 2020 Budget. It is clear we need water access at the park, how we build it or where the funding comes from has not yet been identified. See our calendar to observe the November 4th Study Session as Council strives for possible solutions for PRD’s and Ancich Park.

Lastly, our goal is to fill our vacant City Administrator position by January 2nd.

Kit Kuhn, mayor

Gig Harbor

Matteson’s a team player

I am writing to express my support for Michelle Matheson for Gig Harbor City Council, Position #5 and to let the citizens know that they can trust her to work hard on their behalf and that she won’t give up until the work is done. The city of Gig Harbor is in need of leaders who can connect with our citizens, listen to them and take action. We need leaders who have strong work ethic, empower others to get involved and are willing to research and share information. Michelle Matheson is this type of leader. I have had the honor of working with her over the past two years on field development and on the Gig Harbor Sports Complex. I know first-hand what she is capable of and that she will be good for the City of Gig Harbor. She comes at problems with a common sense approach and an open mind willing to hear all sides, she is easy to communicate with and a team player.

,Justin Skogen, Board Member

Gig Harbor Little League

Hikers for Denson

We are writing in support of our Gig Harbor hiking friend, Robyn Denson, candidate for City Council! We’ve known Robyn for years through our hiking group, the Peninsula Wilderness Club, and have hiked and camped with her all over the Olympics and Cascades. Robyn is a true Washingtonian. She often brings her kids on backpacking trips and snowshoe adventures. Robyn is raising a new generation of Washingtonians who will love and care for our amazing natural resources here in this state. We thought her idea of having friends take “selfies” with her laminated sign on top of Washington’s tallest volcanoes this summer really showed that she “gets” our great state and understands how important our natural features are to all of us. In case anyone is wondering, we like to joke that “no mountains were harmed during this campaign”. Robyn is a huge proponent of “Leave No Trace” hiking and camping. Robyn clearly cares about the natural beauty of Gig Harbor as well. We appreciate all of her work as a Parks Commissioner (we love to walk the waterfront in the evenings and appreciate all of the public views and access to Gig Harbor.

Mike and Kristi Natucci

Gig Harbor

Re-elect Harbaugh

We believe Leslie Harbaugh has proven her commitment to our students in the Peninsula School District, not only as a board member for almost four years, but also as a volunteer in PSD schools for over 15 years. As a result of her tireless efforts, she has acquired a deep understanding of the specific challenges in our district and is committed to continuing the hard work of progress. Let’s keep the district moving in a positive direction by re-electing Leslie

Martin and Melissa Oman

Gig Harbor