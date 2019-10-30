Don Snowden’s Cartoon for October 31

Read Next

Mayor’s invitation: Get involved

I’m excited to share our City’s successes described within the mayor’s blog on our City’s website. The blog provides a link to the most recent council discussion on the 2020 Budget, and tells about projects, objectives and outcomes of our council meetings.

Over the last 18 months we have provided our community greater access to the agenda, roughly 4 days earlier, to give citizens time to ask questions or attend meetings of interest. We want to hear from you during the City Council Meetings at public comment. We are here to serve our community, please reach out to staff or myself by contacting us via the information on our website.