Is life futile? Test yours against Solomon’s checklist

I want to introduce you to a book in the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament) that doesn’t get much attention. In your translation this book is called “Ecclesiastes” and tradition says it was written by King Solomon. The book is only 12 short chapters but its packed with insight into what is and isn’t important for living life. Throughout the book, there is a word our author uses to describe empty pursuits. The Hebrew word is “Hevel” and it’s often translated as “vanity” but I believe a better translation is “futility.” Let’s explore this book for themes that Solomon says he pursued only to find them empty.

The first pursuit that is futile is wealth or money (Ecc 4:8). Many people spend their whole life trying to gain wealth only to find that they never have enough. Others gain great wealth only to find they have no time to really enjoy their money. Even more empty are those that gain wealth but abandon all their friends and family and end up spending their life alone. If you have no one to share your money with or die leaving your money to others, of what value was gaining all the wealth? There is nothing wrong with obtaining wealth but if it’s your only pursuit you will find that, in the words of Ecclesiastes, you are “chasing the wind”.

The second pursuit that Solomon found futile is identity in occupation (Ecc 2:23,24). Many could care less about making big money but they find their identity in their life’s work. Their is nothing wrong with work or working hard but if your job is your only identity what happens when you can no longer work? Many people I know find their significance in what they are able to do to make a living but forget that their work life will not last forever.

Chasing the wind

The third futile pursuit was health (Ecc 3:18,19). We live in a nation that at times is obsessed with being healthy. It’s always good to eat right and exercise but eventually time catches up to all of us and our bodies and minds deteriorate. If anyone puts all their efforts into staying healthy, they will find that there is a futility at the end of this path. Over time our bodies and minds break down even if we have eaten right and exercised. Attention to good food and healthy living is a good thing but if one puts all their eggs in this basket you are “chasing the wind” and that is futility.

The fourth futile pursuit is pleasure (Ecc 2:3). Our culture is inundated with the pursuit of pleasure. We love to entertain ourselves with all kinds of mindless things that have little to no value. Between sports, theater, television and social media, we spend hours every day numbing our minds or filling it with useless nonsense. At the end of life what will we have to show for all the years wasted seeking the next thrill or exciting fad? There are so many paths that seeking to have us walk them but at the end of the road there is a dead end with nothing gained.

Most insidious pursuit

The fifth pursuit that Solomon found futile is the most seductive: religion (Ecc 5:1-7). There are many who believe that going to church or have “faith” gives them significance and meaning. Religious observance can often be a poor substitute for an actual relationship with the living G-d. Just because you fill you life with some religious observance, whatever the tradition, does not mean you are actually connecting with G-d in a meaningful way.

So if all these pursuits are futile and have no eternal significance, what should we pursue? Ecclesiastes gives two answers to that question. First, we should cultivate solid relationships with our friends and family. When you come to the end of life what should matter the most is that there are people around you that want to share their life with you. If you come to the end of life and have no friends or family then all the other pursuits are meaningless. The way to have friends and family around you later in life is to embrace friends and family early in life. Spending time talking with and enjoying the presence of others will be very meaningful when you come to the end of life.

The second pursuit that has meaning for all your life from beginning to end is obeying the commands of G-d (Ecc 12:13). When we pursue obeying a command we are forced to explore the passion and mind of G-d for the loving father He is. This pursuit will drive us to read the Bible, pray, and gather with like-minded believers who are also on the path to knowing G-d. When our health, money, and job are long gone a relationship with G-d will still be there since G-d is always there waiting for us to relate to Him. If we cultivate a relationship with friends and family and also invest in dialogue with G-d we will find the life has purpose and meaning even at the end of our days. Pursue life wisely!

Brent Emery leads Congregation Beit Tefillah of Gig Harbor. Reach him at torah4today@comcast.net