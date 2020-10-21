Waking up with a bang to wind and whitecaps

The mid-October wind is just past as I write, but it was a memorable one!

I was not fully awake yet, with eyes closed, there was a sudden flash of light then thunder that seemed practically overhead! I was suddenly wide awake! As the wind increased, small branches from the trees came down, and I was pleased to be inside. The wind knocked down one hanging basket of fuchsias. Eventually, hubby had to go check on his boat as apparently it had dragged its anchor.

What surprised us the most were the huge whitecaps, even at the head of the bay. We’ve never seen anything like that in our 30 years of living here, and I didn’t live close enough to see the bay when I was growing up. I’m sure the Columbus Day storm winds in 1962 were much higher, but thank goodness, this one didn’t compare.

Fall fun on the KP

The annual Key Center scarecrow contest is winding down, a bigger than ever collection this year. Fun to look at, and some entries you need to pause a bit to figure out, but smiles abound from the passersby. It’s always hard to pick a favorite, and I don’t envy the judges, but expect they have fun discussing the pros and cons of each one.

The Haunted Forest on South Vaughn Road is open for business through Halloween. 6-11 p.m. rain or shine. Geared toward adults and children over 12, younger ones are welcome with their parents. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Tickets can be purchased ahead, and guests are advised to come early, wait in their car until called. Entertainment in the parking lot, too. Check online https://grand-farms.com/haunted-forest for more details and photos.

Pumpkins and zucchini

It’s Jack-o-lantern season, too, and I just discovered that Ireland had the first ones, but made of turnips! Not sure when the pumpkins from Mexico made their way around the world, but I’m glad they did — not for the Jack-o-lanterns as much, but for the pumpkin pies.

This year we’ve had an abundance of zucchini from our garden and from friends. I use them for pickles, but added some new recipes this year — relish, cookies, a casserole and more. Some I’ll use again, others not, but it’s been fun trying.

Green tomatoes were another gift from friends. I’d heard of green tomato pie, but didn’t know one of the standards was fried. Some more new recipes to try, and before this hits print I will have used the last of them in a pie.

Rhodys still in bloom

This has been a “banner year” for our rhododendrons. The end of the regular Spring season lasted until August, with the last truss finally fading middle of the month. Then late September, some buds were showing and soon opening, not just ours, but around the area. Some bushes seem to be full bloom. Is it due to being unseasonably cold, then warming again? We haven’t a clue, but just enjoy the color as it comes. We think that plant won’t bloom next spring, but not always true. It may reduce some of the color, but likely will have adequate flowers next year.

We once visited a beautiful garden with a lot of rhododendrons in bloom. We rounded a corner and saw a huge pile of flowers and unopened buds. We asked the gardener who said he took off about half of the blooms and buds so the flowers would all have an adequate green background! That’s interesting, but not our way! We reduce the amount of color by cutting bouquets as soon as possible, but do take some of the green with them.