Letters to the Editor: Why did man acting unbalanced have a gun?

Why did he have a gun?

I was saddened by the article in the October 15 issue about the shooting death of Diane Perron, allegedly by her neighbor.

The authors of this article did not investigate nor mention why, given the neighbor’s mental health, suicide threats, and previous encounters with law enforcement, he was in possession of a firearm. “Lethal-means safety” is considered by most health care professionals to be de rigueur for individuals like the victim’s neighbor.

This tragic event is just one more reason for adopting “red flag” laws with regards to firearms. Second Amendment extremists not withstanding, this and similar deaths could be prevented by responsible regulations as to legally owning a firearm.

Robert Pilger

Gig Harbor

Theft of election signs

I am upset that people are stealing political signs in the City of Gig Harbor. These are signs that have been properly permitted and legally placed on the City of Gig Harbor property. Whoever the thieves are, they are not stealing all signs, just Joy Stanford, Carrie Hesch and Biden/Harris signs.

I realize that this is petty crime. However in this time of pandemic, when normal campaigning and fundraising activities are curtailed, every campaign expense is carefully guarded. Campaign signs cost money. When more than 150 signs are missing within days of being put up, it represents a considerable amount of money lost.

The Democratic party members in our city and county are following all of the governor’s recommendations to reduce the spread of the virus. We are not door-belling or holding any in person political events. The same cannot be said for the other party.

Barbara Turecky

Gig Harbor

For Elizabeth Kreiselmaier

To the editor:

I am writing to support Dr. Elizabeth Kreiselmaier, candidate for the 6th Congressional District. Dr. Kreiselmaier is a rising political star and her campaign website is CleanuptheHouse.com.

Dr. Kreiselmaier has experienced a successful, approximately 20-year career in the field of educational research and program evaluation after receiving her bachelor’s degree in psychology and Ph.D (summa cum laude) in special education, management, and counseling psychology from the University of Oregon. She brought her award-winning background to bear on the tasks of policy analysis, research/evaluation design, grant administration and program assessment through the variety of projects she directed.

Dr. Kreiselmaier has also published, presented, and consulted widely, taught university courses, served on numerous boards and task forces, and led professional development sessions and workshops for hundreds of professionals.

She has served as a volunteer art teacher, precinct committee officer, HOA President, small business owner, women’s Bible study leader, youth ministry small group leader, lay counselor and supervisor, and active church and choir member, and various other roles in her local community, area churches, and her son’s schools.

The planks in her political platform are the following:

Strong families, growth and livelihood; good jobs and growing economy; quality health care, access and choice; education quality and choice; strong communities, safety and security; support for our military and law enforcement; preserving Second Amendment rights; curtailing homelessness; constitutional sovereignty; border security; common-sense immigration and deportation; election integrity and proof of citizenship.

Marlyn Jensen

Gig Harbor, WA

Caldier and health care

To the editor,

The Washington state Legislature passed SB5526 in 2019 which will allow WA to offer a “public option” health care plan — Cascade Care. Washington residents will have access to low-cost, high-quality health care no matter what Trump does to the ACA, and it will expand premium subsidies to middle-income families and lower provider costs by up to an estimated 10%.

Our Representative, Michelle Caldier voted against SB5526. As a healthcare professional, I expect her to understand that voting against healthcare is a violation of the Hippocratic Oath. But her voting record shows a long history of voting in favor of hospitals, but against legislation that advocates for patients. SB5526 created a plan to improve access to healthcare in Washington, but hard work lies ahead — especially in securing funding for its implementation.

Michelle Caldier has made it abundantly clear she will not support that effort, but I know Joy Stanford can and will. If affordable, quality healthcare is important to you or someone you know, I urge you to vote for Joy Stanford to be our next State Representative, for the 26th Legislative District.

Chris Kim

Olalla

Young takes corporate money

To the editor,

I believe that our children deserve a government that represents our community, not special interests.

Jesse Young has shown that his allegiances lie with corporate PACs, not the hardworking families of the 26th district. He takes money from corporations and corporate PAC’s, including Chevron, British Petroleum, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Wells-Fargo.

Recently, during a candidate forum with the League of Women Voters, he criticized his opponent, Carrie Hesch, for acknowledging private partners, like Comcast, that provided Wi-Fi hotspots and broadband to local school districts. Ironically, his PDC report reveals that his campaign received a contribution from the Broadband Communications Association of Washington PAC, which is 97% funded by Comcast!

Go to the League of Women Voters’ candidate forum recording from September and pdc.wa.gov to verify.

Young’s corporate influence is reflected in his policymaking. He actively votes against education, environmental, worker’s rights, and healthcare policy (Premera Blue Cross is also a donor). He has voted against supporting mental health programs for children and he even opposed attempts to give lunch breaks to COVID-19 nurses in our community.

Jesse Young stands for corporations, not the people of our community. If you believe that our voices outweigh big business, vote him out in November.

Nora Eckstein

Gig Harbor