Letters to the Editor: Vote for my candidate, please. And don’t steal my sign

Joy Stanford has my vote

To the editor:

As a lifelong community member in the 26th legislative district, I have been disappointed by Representative Michelle Caldier.

As a dentist, Caldier took the Hippocratic Oath and despite this oath, Caldier continues to do everything in her power to oppose dental therapy; an evidence-based, workforce and preventative care focused solution to the oral healthcare crisis.

Authorizing dental therapy is a policy solution that remains budget neutral and dental therapists are already working on tribal lands across Washington state, delivering innovative, high quality, community-based healthcare but Representative Michelle Caldier would have you believe something different. In the 2019-2020 session, She put up 15 amendments in an effort to gut and halt the movement of a statewide bill that has strong support from over 40 health related organizations, including dental hygienists.

For these reasons, this November I am voting for Joy Stanford.

Joy Stanford has strong connections within our community, a firm understanding of the unmet need for oral healthcare, and a long standing history working in healthcare. She understands that our oral health and overall health are interconnected and she will fight to help pass this common-sense solution that will expand access to care without costing taxpayers more money.

Samantha Wells

Port Orchard

I support Carrie Hesch

To the editor:

Carrie Hesch has the skills we need to address the issues facing us here in the 26th District. Her personal background includes raising two daughters as a single mom, working with incarcerated women in her position with the State Department of Correction, and her professional degree from the University of Washington in Infrastructure Planning and Management.

She has the qualities needed to address problems comprehensively as well as with compassion, working to build coalitions and take action. She is a proud union member and has been endorsed by many groups including the South Kitsap Firefighters, the Sierra Club, and the Washington State Nurses’ Association.

Jesse Young, her opponent, by contrast, has no major bills to show for his six years in the Legislature. His approach to dealing with the revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus is to slash all taxes big and small, making the revenue gap even worse.

How does he plan to address the growing needs of this district, whether for transportation, education or health care? He has no plan! Carrie does. It is her leadership that we badly need in this District. She has my vote. I hope she has yours too.

Nora Eckstein

Gig Harbor

Signs are free speech, too

To the editor,

As a veteran, I fought for our country and the belief in our constitution. What is alarming is the stark division within our communities that have no tolerance for each others’ beliefs and the ensuing extremes in this country. Two different times, election signs were stolen. from my property. The person or persons who steal my election signs have acted to deny my freedom of speech, and when that freedom of speech is attacked, we as a community are diminish as a whole.

We are better than that. Our community is just a symptom of a wider problem in this country, but we have a choice to act with good faith and understand that an open and frank dialogue is the only answer. You may not agree with my choice for elected official but I fought for all of us to ensure we have that freedom.

Gregory Frank

Gig Harbor

Jesse invaded my bubble

This week a Jesse Young volunteer went around my neighborhood knocking on doors distributing his literature. Young has been openly defiant of our governors public health Covid guidelines and doesn’t wear masks in public. Science has shown mask wearing and social distancing are the only tools available to combat this epidemic until a vaccine is available.

During normal campaigns, doorbelling and talking to voters is a highly effective time-honored tradition. BUT these are not normal times. Jesse has held many crowded political rallies where few wear masks like his recent Victory Protests with gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp. These events don’t follow state guidelines, but at least attendees are voluntarily exposing themselves to danger.

Young doesn’t know the health history of who is behind the doors he is canvassing. We each choose our own circle of potential exposure. You, Sir, have invaded my bubble. Shame on you! Why are you risking my family and your volunteer lives campaigning door to door?

George Young

Gig Harbor

For GOP incumbents

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of our two incumbent state representatives from the 26th Legislative District, Jesse Young and Michelle Caldier, and recommend that we re-elect them in November to continue serving us and representing us in Olympia for the next two years.

Both of these individuals are effective and tireless leaders for our district and its citizens, and deserve our support. Rep. Young and Rep. Caldier are strong advocates of our 1st and 2nd Amendment rights as well as defending our liberties, advocating for lower taxes, and authoring and co-sponsoring effective legislation.

In addition, Rep. Caldier and Rep. Young care about our children and our rights as parents. They fought tirelessly against the Comprehensive Sex Education Bill in the last legislative session, and were on the floor of the House in Olympia after 2:00 a.m. when this inappropriate and shocking legislation was passed into law by the Democratic majority. Indeed, most of us would not even know this overstep of government was being considered without them informing us on social media.

Because of them, we the people and the parents of children K-12, will have a chance to repeal this law by voting to reject Referendum 90.I

I endorse these two incumbent candidates and hope people will vote to return them to Olympia in November to continue serving and representing our legislative district for the next term.

Linda Smith

Longbranch