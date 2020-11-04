Feeling antsy in the time of Covid

My husband and I have been staying at home since mid-March.

No traveling, no shopping in person (just curbside pickup), no socializing inside our home or anyone else’s, no Zumba or spin classes at the Y, no in-person church services, no browsing shops downtown or Uptown, or making trips to Costco. No restaurant dinners, no inside wine tasting at our favorite wine shop, no movie theaters.

It’s a bummer.

In the spring, the pandemic was upsetting, but it did create new challenges requiring creative responses. We felt like we could meet and overcome those challenges. Our garden required lots of attention and Ken (the son of midwestern farmers) was up to the task. As crops ripened we found new recipes, new ways to use our bounty.

During the summer, we were outside for walks, bike rides or for socially distant visits with friends. We learned how to use the Zoom app to socialize and for me to attend Zoom church services and meetings. I even attended a baby shower remotely! Doctor appointments were via telemedicine. I discovered exercise classes on YouTube and enjoyed some unique instructors and music.

We watched every kind of show: “Anne with an E;” “Foyle’s War;” “Bosch.” I rid the house of some clutter and made trips to Goodwill, in spite of having to wait in line because everyone else had the same idea. I ordered summer dresses online and was pleased with my purchases.

In September, our son moved back home to start a new job after living in Missouri for 5 years. Being apart had been very difficult and especially so during the pandemic. Having him and his dog Ellie here has made us happy. He’s being very conscientious about his exposure so as not to infect himself or us, but having to limit his social contacts is hard on him too.

Dreading winter

We’ve been dreading the change in weather and now that it has arrived, our options have narrowed. We bought a heater for the deck. That works nicely when it isn’t raining or windy, but soon those days will be rare.

The numbers of Covid-19 cases have risen dramatically in the Gig Harbor area, making it even less safe to venture out, yet when I run errands the roads are filled with cars, and parking lots are jammed. People are being far more socially active than we are. It gives me a weird feeling, almost like I’m being left behind in spite of it being my choice.

Putting our deck chair cushions into storage and watching brown leaves swirl in our driveway makes me antsy. My urge to break out is intensifying. I think of all the things I want to do, but don’t because of Covid-19. What I’d give to browse through Safeway and greet a worker or two. How I long to hug my friends and extended family and visit their homes for a meal, or have them over to our house.

I dream of traveling to sunny California, which has become like a second home to us. The holidays will be here soon, and the urge to gather for Thanksgiving and Christmas will be difficult to resist. If only I could throw caution to the wind.

But until the risk is greatly reduced I will “tie myself to the mast,” and keep from giving in to the siren call of socializing and behaving like I did before the pandemic. I will try to find joy in the small pleasures of life like reading, joking with my family, sharing a great meal, walking the dog. I’ll pray for everyone’s safety and for the end of this bizarre chapter of our lives.

