For the birds’ sake, take down your feeder

A pine siskin finch perched on a holly branch. Center Daily Times, State College, PA

Within ten minutes, birds zipped from the woods and gathered at the freshly filled feeder. The entertainment was instantaneous. Like many others, I have enjoyed bird watching from my windows this winter. But now I’m ready for the eerie quiet of a bird-less backyard, because that silence is for the birds’ own health.

At the beginning of January, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) began receiving reports of sick and dying birds at feeders across western Washington. Finches and songbirds were found dead or in deteriorating health near household birdfeeders. This prompted the recommendation for birders to take down their feeders or take extra precautions to keep them clean through at least February.

The culprit is salmonellosis, caused by the salmonella bacteria (Salmonella enterica). In songbirds, this bacterium seems to be most common in the winter months and has the grim nickname “songbird fever.” The transmission takes place through saliva and droppings, both inevitable when backyard birds flock around feeders.

Further exacerbating the die-off seems to be a sudden “irruption” of pine siskin finches migrating further south than usual… way further south. These brown, heavily striped birds with a splash of sunny yellow on their wings and tails are normally found in abundance across Canada. Occasionally they are spotted in northern states and higher elevations in the west and northeast of the U.S., as well as parts of Mexico. This year, however, they have been spotted as far south as Bermuda.

Southward irruptions of pine siskins have been documented before from a shortage of food sources in their home range. This year it appears that a lack of conifer seeds across Canada’s boreal forest have caused the birds to fly south in droves. They aren’t shy, either. The Audubon Society says they’re easily spotted as “a flock of finches frantically feeding as if they might never eat again.”

Removing feeders from the backyard will encourage birds to forage naturally, says WDFW. It also helps birds disperse, similar to our own six-feet-apart recommendations. If birders choose to leave their feeders up, they are encouraged to clean them daily and keep the ground beneath feeders clean by raking or shoveling seed cases and droppings.

Although uncommon, it is possible for salmonella bacteria to spread from birds to humans and pets. Gloves are advised to avoid direct contact with feeders and bird baths. Be aware that cats and dogs who catch sick birds could become infected, too.

Indicators of a sick bird includes abnormally tame behavior. Birds become lethargic, fluff out their feathers, and are easy to approach. WDFW advises leaving these birds alone, as well as any discovered dead birds; very little can be done to treat them. Dead birds can also be reported on WDFW’s website.

Like many others, I’m hopeful that temporary precautions will allow more birding entertainment in the spring. Until then, now might be a good time to look at getting a hummingbird feeder!

Carly Vester is a member of Harbor Wildwatch writes about environmental issues for The Gateway.