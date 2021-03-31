Primroses, cookies, downsizing and a murder of crows

April is a favorite time of year, seeing the early bloomers showing their color, often with a new flower opening almost every day.

Actually, some primroses in small pots on the deck stayed blooming all winter. Before February passed, we had blooms on vinca minor, species rhododendrons mucronulatum and erubescens, plus the delightful little snowdrops and bright crocuses.

Hubby brought in huge sprays of blooming forsythia last week, so we have more bright color inside and out.

One of my closest cousins, Joyce Niemann, died recently. She loved being able to live in the house where she was born and maintain the property as farm. She was active and well-known in the community, especially in the Key Peninsula Historical Society.

For me, she was a gardening reference. She also became one of my family history resources after her mother was gone. Only a few weeks ago, I called with such a question, and she replied with a laugh, then said, “That’s one I can answer!” She is and will be missed by many.

With more time on my hands than usual, I’ve tried some new recipes, with great success. The last one was a cookie, but has enough candy in it to taste like candy, and a bar as directed is just too much for me. Not for hubby, though!

Extra time also allows for more “downsizing” — not me personally — that’s a full-time project! But trying to get rid of all the “stuff” gathered over the years that we no longer use or need. Yes, some will go to the kids, but much of it needs to be given elsewhere or just recycles. It’s amazing how much paper we collect that seems important at the time, but decisions must be made at some point.

Yesterday, approaching Albertson’s, I hear crows, looked up and saw a mass of them on one tree! Three more approached the tree, and it seemed most of them were squawking. I wanted to call it a congregation of crows, but it turns out the proper collective noun is “a murder of crows.” I’ve never seen so many together before.

Easter is early this year, but perhaps the weather will cooperate so events like 6:30 Sunrise Services aren’t too chilly or wet! I do recall a few where we stood very close to keep warm or had umbrellas handy or up.

I don’t recall having these services while growing up or even until we moved to Vaughn, but have participated in several locations since. It’s interesting deciding what to wear to be warm enough for the sunrise experience, but not overdressed for church service! Growing up, Easter was, of course when we had our new spring dresses and shoes and gloves. We walked to church, so for Easter, always wore coats, and of course, in those days, no such things as slacks or dress boots!

I had no real clue about why Easter was always on a different date than the year before, but Grandma quoted “The first Sunday after the first full moon after the 21st of March.” Obviously I learned that!

Reading too much negative news yesterday, I had to leave the computer and find some more pleasant and rewarding things to do.

I love my country and believe it to be the greatest there is. Some changes may always be needed, but I am disappointed and concerned about much of what is currently going on. Recently watched the 1940 video of Kate Smith introducing “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin. Tears came, yes, and I added my thoughts of YES! Please!