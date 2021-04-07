It’s spring, and time to welcome back migratory birds — and whales

Two dunlins comb a shaded, muddy shore.. Dunlin are larger than most peeps and have stocky bodies. Their non-breeding plumage, seen here, is drab gray-brown, but in breeding plumage, they have black bellies and rufous patches on their wings. The Beaufort (SC) Gazette

Spring is classically known for its return of life: plants unfurl their leaves while the days get longer (and somewhat warmer). This season is also a time of spectacular migration for species traveling through the Pacific Northwest, including shorebirds, gray whales, and the sandhill crane.

Here in Gig Harbor, we’re most likely to see certain shorebirds migrating through. But, driving a little further north will welcome an annual return of gray whales and into eastern Washington, the anticipated sandhill crane.

From late-April through mid-May, shorebirds stop over in the hundreds of thousands along our coastline. While Grays Harbor is arguably the most strategic location to spot north-south migratory shorebirds as part of the “Pacific Flyway” route, shorebirds can also be spotted along the Washington coast and inside the Puget Sound.

Mudflats migrators

It’s common to see migrating dunlin and sandpipers at mudflats and tidal estuaries in the Sound. To the amateur birder (including myself), dunlin are similar in looks to sandpiper, but are stockier with brown and white feathers and a longer, curved bill. After feeding in Washington, the shorebirds then continue their journey north to their arctic nesting grounds, primarily in Alaska and northern Canada.

Meanwhile, gray whales began returning to northern Puget Sound in late-February; their return will officially be celebrated in April with the annual Welcome the Whales Festival by Langley Whale Center. From the thousands of whales that annually migrate from Mexico to Alaska, around 250 of them regularly stop to feed in the Salish Sea. From these, about a dozen — nicknamed “Sounders” — spend time in the areas around Saratoga Passage and Possession Sound. These giants have developed a remarkable method of feeding on ghost shrimp by displacing the muddy sediment of the Snohomish River delta.

Whales that sift mud

Their feeding method research is new — Cascadia Research Group launched a long-term study on the behavior only last year. However, researchers are seeing Sounders risking shallow waters to sift through the mud and filter out the shrimp, creating massive feedings pits visible at low tide. And their feeding strategy works, making a sizable difference in the whales’ weight. Cascadia has documented the Sounders arriving emaciated and in the span of a few short months, noticeably plumping in weight. By May, they are carrying on their migration path northwards to Alaska.

Finally, it’s estimated that upwards of 35,000 sandhill cranes also migrate north to Alaska this time of year, stopping over in central and eastern Washington. Their peak numbers can be seen in early-April and the best viewing spot is Othello, where the annual Sandhill Crane Festival celebrates their return.

These birds are about the same size of a Great Blue Heron, but bulkier; their short, grayish tails covered by “drooping feathers that form a ‘bustle,’” as described by The Cornell Lab of Ornithology. They also have a distinguishable red splash of feathers on their head.

Benefits and perils

Migration also has its benefits for ecosystems — and, consequently, us. Birds are known pollinators and many species aid in seed dispersal. They can also be considered “pest control” for bugs and rodents (and thus, also disease control), depending on the bird species. U.S. Fish & Wildlife estimate that birds consume 98 percent of certain insect pests!

Birds’ long and perilous journeys to nesting grounds are made more complicated by human impacts, like pollution and power lines. Joining community science efforts to view, count, and monitor migrating species is a great way to get involved and help researchers understand population sizes and dispersal, particularly with shorebirds (check out the Audubon Coastal Bird Survey, or check with local environmental organization Harbor WildWatch for future volunteer opportunities). Participation in the celebratory festivals (all of which are virtual this year!) is also a great way to educate yourself and others.

Carly Vester is a member of Harbor Wildwatch. She writes about the environment for The Gateway.