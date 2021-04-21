Don Snowden’s cartoon for April 22

Read Next

Spring is classically known for its return of life: plants unfurl their leaves while the days get longer (and somewhat warmer). This season is also a time of spectacular migration for species traveling through the Pacific Northwest, including shorebirds, gray whales, and the sandhill crane.

Here in Gig Harbor, we’re most likely to see certain shorebirds migrating through. But, driving a little further north will welcome an annual return of gray whales and into eastern Washington, the anticipated sandhill crane.