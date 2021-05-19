Free from masks, to contemplate a book about bondage

The spring evening was sweet and full of promise. The rare warm air was filled with the fragrance of budding petals. It was the first time in months that my long-standing Gig Harbor women’s book club was scheduled to meet in person, because we are all fully vaccinated.

Before Covid-19, we met in person, and the woman whose turn it was to host chose the book, and provided snacks and dessert. Over the last fourteen months, when the weather allowed, we met outside wearing masks, then we Zoomed when it was cold. In spite of the limitations and isolation we all experienced, I was comforted by the routine of having a specific book to read, and the expectation of seeing my book club friends in some form.

The idea for this group was generated back in the early 1990’s by a few of us who hoped to get to know each other better. We gathered monthly, read novels, and shared our points of view. Most of us had young children, and many of us were working, so book club was a treasured adult outlet. By discussing novels, we gained insight into each other in ways that transcended the book. Topics included child rearing, politics, marital relationships, adventures, nature, history, human suffering, grief and loss, and the triumph of the human spirit.

In the early years, club members came and went, but the core group remained. Ultimately, we settled on about fifteen members. We started a Christmas tradition of sharing a bountiful potluck dinner, and exchanging gifts—books, of course.

The Water Dancer

April’s meeting felt like Christmas. Jeannette was our hostess, and her deck was the perfect place to gather. We all greeted each other with enthusiasm, laughing and hugging, seeing our unmasked faces. Soon it felt completely natural to be together in this way. As we caught up with each other about our health, our grown kids and grandkids, as well as summer plans, we munched on pizza and salad. Then we dove into the book.

“The Water Dancer,” by author Ta-Nahisi Coates is a gripping and complex novel that engendered a lively discussion. The book, an Oprah’s book club pick, portrays the experiences of African-American slaves and their efforts to escape to freedom in the north. Hiram Walker, the narrator, is the product of his father, a white tobacco plantation owner in Virginia, and his mother, a Black slave. Coates delves into the inner lives of Hiram and the other slaves, showing us their suffering and their fierce longing to break the yoke of slavery. Hiram’s mother, Rose, was sold by his father when he was nine, but he remembers she was able to dance with a water jug perched upon her head. Thena, who raised Hiram after he lost his mother, saw her own children sold down “Natchez way.” So much suffering caused by the cruel separation of family members!

One intriguing feature in the novel is the notion of “Conduction,” whereby a person is able to magically transfer themselves and others from one place to another. What human who suffers in bondage wouldn’t welcome such a gift! The famous historical figure Harriet Tubman, nicknamed Moses, is featured as a guiding figure who is known to have overseen the actual escape of dozens of slaves through the famed Underground Railroad.

As we women concluded our discussion, we pondered the moment we’re in. At a time when we’re struggling with the oppression of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re also facing a reckoning in America over our history of slavery and systemic racism. Our moment in this pandemic, and this novel reminds us of where we’ve been--and how far we have to go.

Reach Mary Magee at marymagee@harbornet.com