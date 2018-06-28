Coming off first state appearance in 29 years, Peninsula girls hoops energized in summer

After reaching the Class 3A state tournament for the first time in 29 years last winter, things are looking good in Purdy for the Peninsula High School girls basketball team.
With much of the roster returning, Peninsula enters the season with high expectations. Here are a few questions and observations from summer ball.
One more year for Frazier
Portland State commit Belle Frazier has been the focal point of the program’s transformation from a bottom-feeder to one of the state’s top teams. A four-year starter, Frazier’s versatility and scoring ability earned her MVP honors in a loaded South Sound Conference a season ago.
Right now, Frazier looks confident and fully in control.
“I’m having a lot of fun,” Frazier said. “I can definitely feel that leadership role coming this year, being a senior.”
Second-year coach Mike Schick said Frazier keeps getting better.
“The sky is the limit for her,” Schick said. “She’s excited. The biggest thing we’ve working on is getting her to see the whole court. She’s a fantastic passer and makes the right decisions. Unfortunately, the right decision in the past was that she had to score a lot for the team to win.
"With this group we have, we have a lot of options now. They can’t just solely take away her. We will hurt other teams with all our other options.”
Freshman duo Bauer, Lovrovich have grown up
To-be sophomores Piper Bauer and Linsey Lovrovich are two of the options the Seahawks have at their disposal. The duo saw the floor plenty as freshmen.
Bauer was a knock-down shooter for the Seahawks, while Lovrovich has the athleticism to carve out a stellar high school career for herself.
Schick and Frazier have been blown away by what they’ve seen from Lovrovich this summer, on the heels of an outstanding track season.
“Linsey just decided she wanted to be a beast now,” Frazier said with a laugh. “It’s really cool to see her and (Bauer) growing.”
Schick went a step further in offering a flattering comparison for Lovrovich.
“She seems like the second coming of Belle,” he said. “It makes you shake your head — she can be as good as she wants.”
Replacing Kirsten Ritchie
The 6-foot center, named The Peninsula Gateway’s female athlete of the year from Peninsula High School, will be tough to replace in the post.
Peninsula will have to go with a smaller, quicker lineup to try to compensate for Ritchie graduating.
“I think we’ll be all right, but we definitely miss her presence in the post,” Frazier said.
To-be senior Taryn Richter, a 6-foot-1 center, will be one option for the Seahawks. Peninsula is also looking at speeding up the game.
“We’re looking to space the floor more this year,” Schick said. “Kirsten did a great job posting up for us. We’re trying to create more lanes and chances to drive this year. In the summertime, we’ve gone a lot of five-out, small ball. … It’s been able to help us out. Going with a small lineup helps us get the fast break going. We’re creating a lot of open shots.”
Carrying the momentum from the state tournament appearance
Peninsula made the Class 3A state tournament for the first time in 29 years last winter, but failing to make it out of the regional round and to the Tacoma Dome didn’t sit well with the players.
“We’re just using that feeling to fuel our momentum through the summer,” Frazier said. “All summer, we’ve been working so hard. I think we’ll come back a lot stronger in the fall. I think we will make it to the Dome this year.”
Who else will step up for the Seahawks?
Frazier, Bauer and Lovrovich should be the team’s top options this winter, but there are some other intriguing players on the roster, also. To-be senior guard Esther Pappuleas has shown growth and to-be senior Renee Doss, a 5-foot-2 guard, is playing well, also.
“(Doss’) lack of size isn’t hurting her,” Schick said. “She’s one of the feistiest we have.”
Comments