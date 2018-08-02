Gig Harbor resident shoots 71 at U.S. Senior Amateur qualifying in Lakewood

Gig Harbor resident Jim McNelis shot 1-under par 71 to earn medalist honors in leading the field of 64 players who competed in the U.S. Senior Amateur sectional qualifying at the par-72 Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood.
McNelis was the only player in the field to shoot under par, and is one of four players from the field who will advance to play in the 2018 U.S. Senior Amateur, which will be held at Eugene (Oregon) Country Club on Aug. 25 to 30.
The U.S. Senior Amateur is open to amateur golfers with a Handicap Index not exceeding 7.4 who are 55 years of age at the start of championship play.
SOCCER TOURNAMENT
Registration is open for the 2018 Tyee Cup, hosted by the Harbor Soccer Club.
The Tyee Cup is open to Boys and Girls Jr. Academy through U14 (2005) and Boys U15 to U19 (2004 to 2000) teams. RCL, PSPL Super League and Classic teams, OPL Premier/Division One teams and high level select teams are all invited to attend.
The Tyee Cup runs from Aug. 17-19.
The cost for the Jr. Academy Jamboree is $250; For 2009 and 2010 teams, $375; for 2007 to 2008 teams, $475 and for 2006 and older teams, $575.
Three games are guaranteed. Games will take place at Sehmel Homestead Park, Harbor Ridge Middle School, Gig Harbor High School and others.
Questions? Contact tournament director Jason Jarrett at gmtdhsc@gmail.com.
HIT THE LINKS
The Peninsula High School boys basketball boosters are hosting the sixth annual golf tournament fundraiser at Madrona Links Golf Course on Friday beginning at 1 p.m.
The event is a four-man scramble tournament, open to all ages and abilities. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The price is $125 per player and includes 18 holes of golf with cart and dinner, with prizes and auctions following the round.
For those interested in just the BBQ dinner, the cost is $35 per person, or $60 for a two-person dinner. It starts approximately 6 p.m.
Silent auction items include: A one week stay in a two-bedroom condo in Mazatlan, Mexico; a Heritage Distilling gift basket, golf packages and more.
Contact gigmarcie@centurytel.net or roblesd@psd401.net for more information.
Comments