Gig Harbor’s McNelis gearing up for 2018 U.S. Senior Amateur

Jim McNelis didn’t play golf growing up as a kid in Northern California. He was busy tossing the football in the backyard, playing basketball, baseball — all the usual American sports.
But when he took up golf when he was about 25 years old, the learning curve wasn’t as steep as he expected.
“The game kind of came naturally to me,” McNelis said. “I took a few lessons but I pretty much taught myself.”
What started as recreation soon became a competitive outlet for McNelis, a 61-year-old Gig Harbor resident. He was convinced by longtime friend Carl Smith to enter some local tournaments. McNelis’ first tournament was the PNGA Men’s Amateur Championship at the Kitsap Country Club in 1988.
McNelis, who has been a pilot at Alaska Airlines since 1981, has been golfing competitively ever since.
“I just stuck with it — it gives me a reason to play golf and to play well,” McNelis said. “I just love the competition and the amount of focus you need to put into competitive golf, and with dealing with your nerves.”
He compared it to flying an airplane.
“If the weather is bad, or the airplane has an issue, you don’t get nervous, you just focus and deal with what you have to deal with,” McNelis said. “I try to manage myself well on the golf course, keep an even temperament. It’s a long-term focus. You’re out there for four-and-a-half hours or so. Your mind can wander.”
McNelis, who prides himself on his short game and putting, has 10 club championships to his name at Canterwood. He won the Tacoma Senior Amateur in the late 2000s, played in British Amateur in 1997, has played in three U.S. Mid-Amateurs and three U.S. Senior Amateurs, and also played in the 2011 U.S. Senior Open at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
He won the WSGA Senior Amateur Championship last September to capture his first state title at Sunland Golf & Country Club.
Now, he’ll be playing in his fourth U.S. Senior Amateur, which begins Saturday at the Eugene Country Club in Oregon. McNelis qualified in the sectional qualifying recently at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club, shooting a 1-under par 71 to earn medalist honors in leading the field of 64 players.
He was the only player to shoot under par.
“I had two birdies and a bogey,” McNelis said. “It was a pretty vanilla round. It was all about the pars. In the senior stuff, if you can keep it around par, you’re doing pretty well.”
McNelis said his goal was to “manage” the course, with its narrow fairways and tall trees.
“It plays fairly narrow, so you have to put yourself in good positions,” McNelis said. “Those greens are pretty fast greens, so if you get on top side of the pin, you’ll have a tough time even two-putting. … It was all about staying out of those trees. Those trees play so big now — they encroach onto the fairways in many places.”
While his round was more workmanlike than flashy, McNelis was pleased with his performance.
“I thought I could get it two or three under, but I couldn’t make any of the longer putts,” McNelis said. “I enjoy playing there. The course is always in such great shape. It’s one of the most walkable courses in the state. I don’t mind playing cart golf, but walking keeps you more in touch with the course. When you’re walking, you’re looking at where you’re going, lining up your next shot — it just seems like you’re more in touch with the golf course.”
McNelis, who has a 1 handicap, now has his sights set on the Senior Amateur in Eugene. He hopes to show well in the two qualifying rounds and find himself in the top 64, qualifying for match play.
“I think if I can make match play, I can do well in the tournament,” he said. “That’s my goal this year. Last year, I missed it by one shot.”
Making the cut is a goal, but McNelis said his competitive drive won’t let him call that a success.
“That’s a goal, but really, I want to win,” he said. “I do believe I have the ability to play against any of the guys that are there. I think I can compete with any of them. You’ve got to go there thinking you’re going to win. So that’s my ultimate goal.”
The Senior Amateur may be for golfers 55 years and over, but it’s not a walk in the park.
“People don’t realize that some of the most competitive golfers are over 55,” McNelis said. “They have a career usually, and are very avid golfers. The young kids can shoot lower, but there’s a huge golfing population over 55. So I just hope I can go down there, play well and stay healthy.”
Comments