Peninsula senior running back, defensive back Potter hoping for biggest season yet

Last season ended in heartbreaking fashion for Peninsula High School’s football team, losing 37-28 to Rainier Beach in the Class 3A quarterfinals. It was the fifth time in six years the Seahawks had advanced to the quarterfinals, but that was as far as they would advance.
The goal is to get over that quarterfinal hump. With a strong senior core back, led by Braeden Potter, the Seahawks hope this is their year. Potter was one of the top players in the South Sound Conference, starring at running back and defensive back.
“He’s a force,” Peninsula coach Ross Filkins said. “He’s poised to have a great senior season. He was obviously really productive for us last year. This year, he’s really developed into one of our team leaders. He’s up to a very solid 200 pounds. He’s just really physical and he’s a smart football player.”
Potter’s style is one that combines both brains and brawn to ensure he is being the most efficient player he can be on the field.
“He’s definitely a physical, punishing runner for sure,” Filkins said. “Defensively, he’s got really good eyes. His field vision is really good and so what ends up happening is he doesn’t waste a lot of steps.”
The Seahawks are looking to make the most of Potter’s tenacity as they are opening the season against some of the state’s top programs with O’Dea in week one, and then Skyline the next week.
“We need more of him,” Filkins said.
Potter was named to the TNT All-Area high school football team last year and is someone that his teammates praise as being a strong player to rally behind.
“He’s a stud. It doesn’t really matter where you put him, he’s a phenomenal player and just a freak wherever you line him up,” quarterback Burke Griffin said. “He’s without a doubt a phenomenal athlete and I’m just excited to get to be on the same field as him.”
Potter is excited for the season but keeps it all in perspective.
“I’m really excited actually. We’re gonna take it one game a week,” Potter said. “Win one game at a time and hopefully we have a very successful season.”
In preparation for those games, Potter has been focusing on working hard both on and off the field to ensure he is the best he can be.
“I’ve been watching a ton of film, studying, and working really hard during practice,” Potter said.
