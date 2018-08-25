Season preview: Gig Harbor tougher, more explosive and ready to challenge the South Sound Conference pecking order

Those who attend, or teach at Gig Harbor High School might have seen 6-foot-6 right junior right tackle Sam Peacock eating a meal in the middle of class.
Since last football season, Peacock has been eating six meals a day, all prepped beforehand by himself (with a little help from mom), carefully and individually labelled with calorie count and other pertinent information.
When senior quarterback Ben Hollenbeck caught wind of Peacock’s eating schedule, he could only laugh.
“I was like, ‘Dude, what?’” Hollenbeck said, laughing. “It’s ridiculous.”
Of course, there was a rhyme and reason for the meticulous labelling and calorie counting. Peacock wanted to put some weight on.
And he did, going from 215 pounds last year to an imposing 250 this fall.
“I just wanted to be more of a force for the team this year and really take that spot,” Peacock said.
For a Gig Harbor team that went 5-5 last year, that commitment to improving isn’t unique to Peacock. The entire offensive line got bigger. The skill position players worked all summer on improving.
“All of us were committed to getting better,” Hollenbeck said. “We’re hoping for a much-improved season. These last two seasons have just not been what we’ve wanted. We’re really looking to improve and I think we’ve got the guys to do that.”
That should start with the offensive line, which will be one of the league’s biggest and toughest groups, with Peacock, Malik Livingston, Jake Flynn, Brenden Rivera and Nick Belarde. Every returning lineman has starting experience from last season.
“There were teams in summer camp that were literally not wanting to play against us, because of our offensive line,” Hollenbeck said. “That’s a big feat for us, compared to last year. They all got in the weight room. They were all committed to getting better. They’re taking it seriously this year and it’s definitely showing.”
As for Peacock, who’s coming off a big spring throwing shotput, he’s ready to go.
“I’m extremely confident in our group,” Peacock said. “We’re one of the biggest lines in the league.”
Could the beefed up line spell an identity shift from Gig Harbor, which is now two years removed from the high-flying, spread offense days of previous coach Aaron Chantler? The players seem to think so, at least to a degree.
“Last year, the line was kind of soft, honestly,” Peacock said. “I don’t want to say it was ‘patty-cake,’ but was, get some yards, here and there, get the ball to (graduated wide receiver Kellen) Gregory. This year, we’ll be more of a ground-and-pound, push-people-around type of team.”
But second-year coach George Fairhart said the identity of what he’s trying to instill at Gig Harbor High isn’t changing. It’s just that this year, maybe the team has better tools to fulfill that vision.
“I think we’re going to try to run the ball more, but I don’t think our identity is based on what we’re doing on offense,” Fairhart said. “I think it’s more of a toughness thing. Are kids going to come out of games because they got their toes stubbed? Or are we going to stay in there and stick it out? Are we going to come out because we got a finger jammed? I think our identity is more based on how tough we are mentally and physically. I think that’s where we’ve made big strides from last year.”
Fairhart confirmed Hollenbeck will be the team’s starting quarterback to begin the season. Hollebeck has started games at quarterback since his sophomore season, but has been part of the quarterback carousel over the past two seasons, which ended last year in Ryan Baerg (now graduated) taking the job during the second half of the season.
Hollenbeck, a true dual-threat quarterback, has shown some flashes of brilliance and has put up big numbers in the past. This year, he’ll try to be more consistent.
“I feel like I’ve got a good command over the spot right now,” he said. “I feel good about everyone around me. The run game, I’m feeling really good about that, too, this year. With the passing game, we’re still getting some things down but we’re going to be good there, too.”
While the games haven’t officially begun, Hollenbeck said he already feels more comfortable with this year’s line in front of him.
“I’m a lot more comfortable in the pocket this year,” he said. “Looking at film of the games I played quarterback last year, against Spanaway Lake and Peninsula, I was so uneasy in the pocket. I didn’t do the right drops, my footwork was awful — I was trying to get out of the pocket too quickly. This year, I’m a lot calmer in the pocket. I’m stepping up, making throws. It feels a lot better.”
Fairhart said he’s been impressed with Hollenbeck’s play in the offseason.
“He’s got great leadership skills and he’s looking good,” Fairhart said. “He played a lot of positions for us last year and he was really dynamic. Now, he has a chance to focus on one thing and he’s really improved. We’ll see when we play for real, but he looks a lot more comfortable in the pocket. I think that’s going to translate into more accurate balls and throwing to open receivers.”
Senior Tommy Williams slots in as the No. 1 running back, and there’s plenty of speed on the outside, too, with seniors Jurrian Hering and Ryan King. King and Hering will also be difference makers in the secondary on defense, while Williams is one of the league’s top returning linebackers.
With a hopefully improved running game, there should be plenty of big-play opportunities for King, one of the team’s fastest and most explosive receivers.
“The defense should be more focused on what’s up front, which should open up some opportunities for the receivers,” King said. “(Hollenbeck) has progressed a lot, his throws have gotten better. It’s good to have him in there.”
Expect King, Hering and others to take carries out of the backfield, also.
“Those guys are great athletes,” Fairhart said. “We’re excited to get them the ball in different ways and see what they can do. They’re fun to watch.”
Timberline and Peninsula have slugged it out atop the Class 3A South Sound Conference since the league’s inception. Gig Harbor wants to join the party this year.
“I think we can win a league championship,” Hollenbeck said. “That’s everybody’s goal, coming in. I’m just really excited to see what we can do, trying to take command over this league. It’s been Peninsula and Timberline these last three years. I’m excited to get into the race. I think we have the team to do that.”
