It could take some time to mesh, but young Gig Harbor volleyball squad is ready for the challenge

As a freshman last season on the Gig Harbor High School volleyball team, Chloe Yerex played alongside a talented senior class that included her sister, Hannah, Lauren Hatfield and Hadassah Ward.
“It was super cool — I really loved it,” Yerex said. “Jumping straight into varsity — especially because my sister was on the team — made it more welcoming as a freshman. ... She was really supportive. It was good to learn from her and work with her and just get better.”
The dynamic for the Tides and fourth-year coach Melissa Klein will be different this year because of the loss of all those seniors. After last year’s team took seventh in the Class 3A state tournament, it would be reasonable to expect a step back.
But the young players are eager to establish their own history. Yerex, who is moving back to her natural setting position, is optimistic about the team’s chances.
“We’re definitely a harder working team than last year,” Yerex said.
That’s no shot at last year’s senior class. If anything, it’s actually a compliment. That group was so talented and established, that this year’s team has no choice but to work even harder.
“Everyone knows we’re a younger team,” Yerex said. “I just think we have that drive. Everyone is ready to get back at it and push for state and the postseason.”
There’s plenty of young talent and energy on the floor. To the players, it’s only a matter of time before it all falls into place.
“I think there will be some growing pains,” said senior middle blocker Lindsey Mullen. “We haven’t been playing together for that long, and you get like 10 practices before the first game. I think once we get into our groove, we’re going to be unstoppable.
“We have a really good team. We have a bunch of fighters. We’re here and we’re here for a reason, and we’re going to get the job done.”
To Mullen, the chance to start fresh is exciting.
“I think that’s the coolest thing about being in high school sports: every year, it’s a little different,” she said. “You get to spice it up a little with new people, new personalities, new talents. It’s exciting.”
The Class 3A South Sound Conference figures to be a tough league, once again. Capital is the reigning state champion and returns the bulk of its roster. Peninsula is improved. Timberline, North Thurston and others will be competitive.
None of that seems to worry Yerex.
“I know we’re going to make it to state,” she said. “I just have that feeling.”
She didn’t stop there.
“I think we can maybe do even better than last season,” she said. “I’m really excited for what this team has to offer.”
GIG HARBOR VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 6: Timberline, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 11: Central Kitsap, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 13: Shelton, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 18: at North Thurston, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Capital, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 25: Yelm, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 27: Peninsula, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Puyallup, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Timberline, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 11: Central Kitsap, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Shelton, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 18: North Thurston, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 23: Capital, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Yelm, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Peninsula, 7:15 p.m.
