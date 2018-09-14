Peninsula blows by North Thurston in league opener, 41-0

Peninsula had little trouble in its league opener on the road against Class 3A South Sound Conference foe North Thurston on Thursday night, coming away with a 41-0 win at South Sound Stadium.
The Seahawks jumped out to a 28-0 lead over the Rams at halftime and never faltered.
Senior quarterback Burke Griffin completed 6-of-11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Shawn Leonard rushed six times for 31 yards and a touchdown. Running back Braeden Potter rushed nine times for 71 yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in one reception for a 31-yard touchdown.
Chase Wittmers led the way for the receiving corps, tallying five receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.
@chaseWitt_9 Great job Chase! #ballingout #PHSProud pic.twitter.com/XS2tpf7Rvu— Byron Miranda (@Byronfitness) September 14, 2018
The game was televised on ROOT Sports Northwest, with a delayed 11 p.m. broadcast following the conclusion of the Seattle Mariners game.
Peninsula’s schedule figured to get a little easier after a challenging non-league schedule, which saw Peninsula split, with a loss to defending 3A state champion O’Dea, and a big win at home over Class 4A Skyline.
Peninsula continues its league schedule next Friday night at Shelton High School at 7 p.m., before gearing up for a big week five matchup against defending league champion Timberline on Thursday, Sept. 27 at Roy Anderson Field.
