She grew up wanting to play soccer for the Tides. Now the freshman is one of the team’s top players

Lily Paulson grew up attending Gig Harbor High School girls soccer games as a kid, wishing one day she could represent the Tides on the field.
That dream came true earlier than most high school athletes could hope, as Paulson was named to the varsity squad this year as a freshman.
“It’s really cool and it’s a great experience to come in my first year in high school and just try to help the team out,” Paulson.
Few freshman would have a chance at cracking this Gig Harbor squad, which is loaded and is off to a 4-0 start. But Paulson isn’t just on the team — she’s one of the team’s most dynamic attackers.
“She’s definitely brought really good footwork through the middle,” said senior midfielder Hannah Carroll. “Losing Carolyn Merrick to graduation last year, it kind of fills that gap. She’s just working her butt off every day at practice. She didn’t miss a beat. It’s showing on the field, she’s able to keep her composure really well, just making those runs off (Washington State University commit) Alyssa (Gray).”
Paulson scored both goals in Gig Harbor’s 2-0 win over Central Kitsap, some of its best competition in the Class 3A South Sound Conference. And on Sept. 15, in a 2-1 win over Union, she scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds of the game.
It was a moment of brilliance. Paulson found herself with the ball near the end line, sharply cut it back to free up just enough space, and rocketed the game-winning goal past the keeper.
“I was either going to cross it or shoot, but then I cut it back and all I could think about was trying to make something happen with it,” Paulson said. “When it went in, I was just so excited.”
Paulson’s teammates shared in her joy after the game-winner.
“She works so hard,” Carroll said. “She’s amazing. We all love her. All three of our freshmen are just doing outstanding. To watch her do that, it’s just icing on top of the cake.”
Gig Harbor coach Stephanie Cox is growing accustomed to seeing her freshman step up in big moments, as well as the team’s two other freshmen, Ella Hatteberg and Ashley Wright, all of whom are getting varsity minutes and producing for the Tides.
While freshmen can get some tough love sometimes, Paulson said the team has been welcoming from the beginning. And it certainly helps that she’s been exposed to older players and top competition by playing club soccer.
“(Paulson) has played at a really, really high level in club,” Cox said. “Stepping in as a freshman into our varsity team has just been a really smooth transition for her. She’s started every game we’ve played so far. Obviously, contributing three goals in the last two games, I think she’s playing really well for us.”
