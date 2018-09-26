Peninsula’s “Everything Bagel” Hampton a force at the net for Seahawks volleyball team

At some point this season, Peninsula High School sophomore middle blocker Josie Hampton earned the nickname “Everything Bagel” from her teammates, thanks to her versatility and presence at the net for the young Seahawks.
“She’s a magician at the net,” said Peninsula volleyball coach Katrina Cardinal. “She’s so strong, she’s so solid and she does everything at the net that you could possibly want from a middle. Being a sophomore, she’s taking ownership and taking control.”
She’s been that way since she stepped onto campus and onto the team as a freshman last year, Cardinal said. Hampton, standing at 5-foot-10, has been a key part of Peninsula’s early success this season, helping push the Seahawks out to a 3-2 record in the early going, earning the trust of her teammates and praise from the coaches.
“She brings so much energy and is aggressive,” said junior teammate Maeve Griffin. “She’s an absolute powerhouse at the net. She puts up some serious blocks. She’s a super great teammate to play with.”
Hampton has been a steady presence and a leader for a Peninsula program that needs veteran and experienced voices. There are only two seniors on the Peninsula roster. The majority of players seeing playing time this year are sophomores and freshmen.
“We’re still very young and we still have a lot to work out because of that youth,” Hampton said. “I think, as we grow together, that’ll really help us in the long run because we will have been together for so long. That’s something that not a lot of other teams can say about themselves.”
Peninsula’s growth has trending upward since Cardinal inherited the program last year, and Hampton has played no small role in turning the Seahawks around. Her blocking ability at the net is obvious to anyone who has watched a Peninsula volleyball game this season, but some of the things she does away from the ball are just as valuable.
“Her transitions, her movements, her ability to be able to run plays, read the ball, her dedication to the middle,” Cardinal said. “The middle is a really hard position to play because it’s fast. You’re reading so much being in that middle spot. To be able to transition, move, block, everything about that position is hard to play. She owns it. When I say ‘Everything,’ you can just watch her move and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about.”
On top of that, Hampton has been a model student-athlete for Cardinal: Hard-working and immensely coachable.
“She’s the kind of kid that when I coach her, I can tell her one thing and she’ll do it immediately,” Cardinal said. “She’s been that day since day one, walking in her freshman year to this program. She has so much potential, so much growth still left.”
