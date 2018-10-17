Gig Harbor rolls by winless Shelton, 50-14. But who’s the QB for the Tides in the Fish Bowl?

Gig Harbor High skated to a comfortable win over winless Shelton on Friday night, winning 50-14 over the Highclimbers.
Gig Harbor (3-4 overall, 2-3 SSC 3A) jumped out to a 43-0 lead at halftime against Shelton (0-7, 0-5). Gig Harbor played JV players for the entire second half, choosing to sit the starters ahead of this week’s Fish Bowl game against Peninsula.
“I think our kids played well,” Tides coach George Fairhart said. “We prepared well, played a lot of kids. We came out really sharp, which was a concern. We don’t want to overlook anyone. We got our varsity kids off the field and gave our JV kids some experience.”
The quarterback back-and-forth continued for the Tides, with Gig Harbor playing both of its quarterbacks.. Ben Hollenbeck completed 7 of 11 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while Cade Dessert completed 5 of 8 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
So who gets the nod this Friday night against Peninsula? That remains to be seen.
“I don’t know,” Fairhart said. “ I think Ben had a really good night last Friday. We typically don’t decide that (early in the week). Ben had a really good week last week.”
Fairhart has had time to make a judgment on both of his quarterbacks, at this point in the season. There are attributes he likes from both.
“Ben has the great running ability, big play potential, so much speed,” Fairhart said. “Cade is a bit more solid in the short passing game, but he can throw a deep ball, too.”
Running back Tom Williams rushed eight times for 74 yards and a touchdown, while Hollenbeck ran five times for 73 yards and a touchdown in the win.
