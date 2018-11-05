Gig Harbor High two-sport star Hering chooses Idaho track

Gig Harbor High School two-sport star Jurrian Hering has made his decision: The track and football star is headed to the University of Idaho and he’s going with track.
Hering, who won the Class 3A state title last spring in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 14.21 seconds, said the track culture in Moscow was too hard to pass up.
“The culture (head track coach Tim Cawley) has created within the team is appealing to me,” Hering said. “It’s an environment where everyone is dedicated to greatness. They want to be the best athletes, best students they can be. They just work together to help each other be the best they can be. A lot of coaches will say they have the best culture. At Idaho, it’s the first place I’ve seen where it’s actually true.”
The second major factor for Hering was that Idaho keeps a smaller team than most schools.
“That means more individual time to get better and improve,” Hering said. “I could’ve gone to a bigger school, but I wanted to go somewhere where I could even potentially run post-collegiately.”
Hering was also rated as a three-star cornerback prospect by 247sports.com and was generating college interest as a football player. But ultimately, track was where his heart was.
“I chose track over football because I just love track,” Hering said. “I still love football but I don’t have the same desire to be as great as I can be. I know there’s so much more room for improvement for me in track.”
Ultimately, the decision wasn’t as difficult as Hering thought it might be, at some point.
“I’ve known in the back of my mind for a while that I want to run track,” Hering said. “I’ve kind of come to terms with it, realized that’s what best for me. I’ll probably be emotional after the last (high school) football game.”
Hering said the Vandals’ coaching staff impressed him throughout the recruitment process.
“They know so much about track, so much about everything,” he said. “It’s world class quality coaching. The coaches care about you not only as athletes, but as people, too. They check in on you, see how you’re doing with your classes. I didn’t want to go to college and just be another number.”
Hering said the coaches at Idaho told him they liked his potential.
“When I talked to (Cawley) the first time, he told me he thinks I have the raw ability to be a national champion and run post-collegiately. Looking at my film, watching some of my races, they see so much that I can get better at. The sky is the limit. They told me there’s more hidden potential than I know.”
Hering is planning to study sociology and criminology, with an eventual goal of serving in law enforcement, possibly at the federal level.
He has one more high school track season, and is planning to make the most of it.
“I need to get my hurdling form a lot better,” Hering said. “There’s things I need to improve on. I want to get better every week and hopefully help our team repeat as state champions.”
