Gig Harbor’s Brynna Maxwell passes 1,500 career points

Another game, another milestone for Gig Harbor High School senior Brynna Maxwell. In Gig Harbor’s 48-44 over White River at the Showare Center on Dec. 22, Maxwell scored 24 points, passing 1,500 career points in the process.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know I was close to that,” Maxwell said. “I was more concerned about the game. The highlight of my game was about the win. If my teams win, we’re happy. That’s the most important thing.”
Maxwell, who was already the school record holder in points entering the season, continues to put records further out of reach. She currently has 1,523 career points. She is also the school record holder in career field goals (549), career 3-point field goals (156), season points (592), season field goals (209), single-game points (37) and single-game field goals (13).
“I’ve always heard that records are meant to be broken,” Maxwell said. “I’m looking forward to the day someone tears them all up. I’ve looked at the youth program, there’s some pretty good girls coming up. We’ll see.”
While the records are likely to stand for some time, Maxwell said she’d be the first one cheering on the future record-holder, if it were to happen.
“I might make a huge poster for them, even,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell has an outside shot of getting to 2,000 career points, but any chance at that milestone would likely require another deep run through the state tournament.
“If our team goes far, I think there’d be a decent shot at that,” Maxwell said. “But I don’t really care. If it gets to the point where I’m not scoring in any given game, that means someone else is open. For me, it’s about whatever it takes to get the win. The main goal isn’t to score a certain amount of points per game.”
Maxwell is having her best scoring season statistically, averaging 25.3 points per game for the Tides.
“Everything has been clicking for our whole team,” Maxwell said. “Everyone has really good ball movement, spacing in our offense. Last year, we struggled last year a bit with our offense. Our team is starting to improve, meet our potential. I just feel like it’s a different feel this year. It’s a good team this year.”
Gig Harbor has posted a 7-2 overall record with a 4-1 mark in the Class 3A South Sound Conference. The only team above the Tides in the standings? That would be crosstown rival Peninsula, which is 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league.
Of all the teams in the SSC, Peninsula is most likely the one with the best shot at upending the defending league and state champion Gig Harbor Tides. Peninsula senior guard Belle Frazier went so far as to all but guarantee a league title for the Seahawks this season.
“That fired us up a little bit,” Maxwell said. “It bounced around the group chat. It’s fuel for the fire.”
The teams will meet Jan. 9, before meeting again in the regular season finale on Jan. 31. Gig Harbor continues its season with a matchup against Meridian on Dec. 27 at Lynden Christian High School in the Cloud 9 Christmas Classic near the Canadian border. Gig Harbor also plays Lynden Christian on Dec. 28.
“They’re both pretty solid teams,” Maxwell said. “They’ll both be good for RPI. The non-league games are crucial for us. They really help us down the road in the state tournament. They’re really good to just help us, expose our weaknesses and what we need to work on.”
