Peninsula’s top three scorers couldn’t be more different. That’s what makes them so tough to stop

When Peninsula High School girls basketball coach Mike Schick looks at the team’s season stats so far, he likes the balance he sees.
Sophomore Linsey Lovrovich is leading the team in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per game. Right behind her is reigning Class 3A South Sound Conference MVP Belle Frazier, averaging 16.7. Sharpshooting sophomore Piper Bauer is third with 12.4 points per game.
That kind of balance is a far cry from Frazier’s freshman and sophomore seasons. In those days, if teams could stop Frazier, they generally had a pretty good shot of beating Peninsula. That’s no longer the case.
“It makes my job a lot easier,” Schick said. “The style I tried to implement when I got here is the run-and-gun, up-tempo, getting as many shots and opportunities to score as possible. They’ve really embraced that. The girls condition like crazy.”
On the court, the three all play different roles. Lovrovich is the team’s most explosive athlete and gets down the court in a hurry. In the spring, Lovrovich was already one of the state’s best 800-meter runners during track season as a freshman.
“Linsey loves to run,” Schick said. “She never gets tired. She finally figured out this summer that she’s really fast. She’s probably one of the three most athletic girls I’ve ever coached. She’s just understanding that she can’t be stopped.”
Lovrovich sees herself as something of a wide receiver on the basketball court.
“I just take off and my teammates throw me touchdown passes,” Lovrovich said with a laugh.
Bauer, meanwhile, provides a different type of deep threat for the Seahawks, shooting close to 50 percent from behind the arc this season, going 26-for-56 on 3-point attempts (46 percent).
“Piper is an absolute gym rat,” Schick said. “She goes from school to the (YMCA), then to practice, then to do some more training, which is great.
“She’s a master of her craft, with her handling, court vision. She’s one of those true point guards who can fill it up, too. She’ll look to pass first but she can score, too. She’s been more well-rounded this year.”
And then there’s Frazier, a Portland State signee and the reigning league MVP, who is a true all-around scorer for the Seahawks.
“She can score on anyone,” Bauer said. “She can put up big numbers and grab rebounds. She’s just fun to watch.”
Frazier is still working her way back to full health after suffering a knee injury in the offseason. When she’s all full strength, watch out, Schick says.
“She’s so unselfish,” Schick said. “She could put up 30, 40 points a game easily, if she wanted. She’s maybe at 70 percent right now. She had a great rehab. She understands this year that she does have help from her teammates. We’re just slowly building throughout last season and to this season, she’s so unselfish and is just a great all around player.”
With Renne Doss also coming on strong, averaging 9.7 points per game, the Seahawks will be a tough team to beat in the South Sound Conference this season.
“I tell them all the time, we really have three main goals,” Schick said. “We want to win the league. No. 2, we want to win districts. That’ll be a tall, tall task. And we want to make it to the Dome. We want to be playing on Saturday for hardware. That’s the ultimate goal. That’s what we’ve talked about. It’s one of those things that’s been a goal. They see what they need to elevate their game to.”
