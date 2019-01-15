What to watch for in 2019 for Gig Harbor, Peninsula high schools

Last week, I wrote about some of the best moments of 2018 from the Gig Harbor area sports scene. It was a great year for local athletics, and 2019 figures to be another successful year. Here are some things to keep an eye on in the new year.
Could multiple teams play in the Tacoma Dome?
Last year, the Gig Harbor girls team was the lone representative at the Class 3A state tournament in the Tacoma Dome. We all know how that went, with Gig Harbor going on to capture the program’s first state title, winning the championship game over Garfield, 51-48.
Could more than one local team play in the Dome this year? It certainly seems possible on the girls side. Gig Harbor (8-4 overall, 5-1 South Sound Conference 3A) isn’t quite as strong as last year’s squad, with the loss of four-year starter Maddie Willett to graduation. But it’s not hard to envision a scenario in which University of Utah signee Brynna Maxwell could carry this team back into the state tournament. She’s averaging 26.7 points per game and has been virtually unstoppable this season.
Technically, crosstown rival Peninsula also reached the Class 3A state tournament last year, but was eliminated in the regional round against Mount Spokane, falling one game short of playing in the Tacoma Dome. Peninsula (9-2, 6-0) is currently the league’s top team, and with the emerging trio of Belle Frazier, Piper Bauer and Linsey Lovrovich, the Seahawks have as good of a shot as anyone to reach the Tacoma Dome this season.
It will be a taller task on the boys side, as both Gig Harbor and Peninsula are sporting 2-4 league records. But Peninsula has shown a propensity for winning big games, including wins over Cleveland and Stanwood in the Tournament of Champions at Franklin High School in Seattle over the Christmas break. Gig Harbor, meanwhile, has won three consecutive games and is hoping for a breakout and in the second half of the season.
Wrestlers aiming for podium spots
There’s plenty of talent across the board for Peninsula and Gig Harbor’s wrestling program’s this year. The last individual title winner for either of the schools was won by Peninsula’s Chance Stolz in 2016, who took the Class 3A 195-pound title. Stolz capped off a 41-1 record that season and an 80-2 overall record in his final two high school seasons.
While none of this year’s wrestlers are quite on that level of dominance, there are plenty of wrestlers who are safe bets for podium spots, and a few that could challenge for titles. Peninsula’s Isaac Casey took fourth last season in 170, while his brother, Nolan, took fourth in 145. With Stanwood’s Mason Phillips out of the picture, Nolan Casey has his best shot yet at the state’s top spot on the podium. In the 160-pound weight class, Gig Harbor’s Zayne Ball took seventh last season.
One more turn for two of Gig Harbor’s best
Maxwell will cap off her stellar high school career this winter. The Tides senior recently passed 1,500 career points and has a state title to her name. In addition to holding the career points record at Gig Harbor, she’s also the school record holder in career field goals (549), career 3-point field goals (156), season points (592), season field goals (209), single-game points (37) and single-game field goals (13).
Meanwhile, junior Alyssa Gray still has one more season to go this fall after a dominant junior season. The Washington State University commit was named The News Tribune’s 2018 All-Area Player of the Year, after leading Gig Harbor to the program’s first state championship last fall. She led the Tides with 36 goals and 10 assists and scored a crucial game-tying goal in the second half of the state championship game. Twelve of Gray’s 36 goals came in postseason play.
The state titles likely mean more to both players than the individual accolades, but it’s worth celebrating just how good they’ve been in their time at Gig Harbor High School. Maxwell and Gray are, without a doubt, two of the top female athletes to ever suit up for the Tides and will leave the basketball and soccer programs with lasting legacies.
Can Peninsula football defend its league title?
Football season seems far away in early January, but you can bet it’s already on the mind of the coaches and the returning players, who are hoping the time spent in the weight room during the offseason translates to wins on the field.
Peninsula will have some key production to replace from last fall’s team, including starting quarterback Burke Griffin and running back Braeden Potter. The team pulled off an impressive title in the 3A South Sound Conference last fall, which was one of the deepest and most competitive leagues in the state. Few programs in the area have matched Peninsula’s consistency during Ross Filkins’ tenure, so expect Peninsula to be in the hunt for the league title again come fall, as usual.
