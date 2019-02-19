State tournament basketball brackets revealed. Who will Peninsula, Gig Harbor face?

The state basketball tournament brackets were released by the WIAA on Tuesday morning for all classifications. In Class 3A, for Peninsula and Gig Harbor, the matchups were revealed for the regional round of the tournament.
Peninsula finished the season in the WIAA’s top-eight in RPI rankings, coming in at No. 5, meaning the Seahawks are safely qualified for the Hardwood Classic tournament at the Tacoma Dome, which begins on Feb. 27. In the regional round, Peninsula will travel east of the mountains to face No. 4 Kamiakin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Richland High School. A win in Saturday’s game would mean a first-round bye in the Hardwood Classic. If Peninsula loses, the Seahawks will face the winner of Hudson’s Bay and Roosevelt in the opening round of the Hardwood Classic on Feb. 27.
For Gig Harbor, there’s more at stake in the regional round, as the Tides came in at No. 10 in the RPI rankings, meaning the regional round game will be a loser-out game for Gig Harbor. No. 10 Gig Harbor will face No. 15 Edmonds-Woodway at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. The loser will be eliminated, while the winner will head to the Tacoma Dome to face the loser of the Bethel versus Mount Spokane regional round game.
The full bracket can be viewed here.
