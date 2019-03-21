With new coach and new energy, Peninsula baseball is playing loose and having fun

The Peninsula High School baseball team is only two games into the 2019 season, but first-year coach Michael Johnson has already had the entire team over to his house four times for team meals.
It’s a commitment to building camaraderie and a positive culture at Peninsula, and the players have noticed.
“It’s really important,” said senior first baseman Anders Vogel. “It’s already showing in the results, just with the team’s positivity. Since I’ve been here, there have been kids who haven’t felt really good about everything here. That’s not the case this year. We just have a good vibe going this year.”
For Johnson, team-building is just as important — if not more important — than the play on the field.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
“For me, I love baseball,” Johnson said. “I love the game. But it’s really about the relationships, for me. Baseball is an activity. It’s an extension of the classroom. But it’s a place where they get to learn life lessons, build relationships that will last a lifetime. I want to be a part of that.
“I care about the kids and the only way you build those relationships is by spending time together. I make it a priority for the team to get together and hang out outside the hallways, get together off the field.”
That positive energy has been infectious on the field, as well. Peninsula has gotten off to a 2-0 start with a 15-4 win over Bremerton and an 8-6 win over Decatur.
“Just the energy and all the bonding together,” Peninsula shortstop Reid Sturn said of the team’s good start. “We’ve got a couple seniors who haven’t played baseball before, but they’re good energy in the dugout. We have serious talent here. I’m ready to get it going.”
On the field, Peninsula has a solid roster with Sturn at shortstop and freshman Caleb Wanaka. Second baseman Aidan Bunn and Vogel at first base anchor the infield.
At the plate, patience, pitch recognition and putting together quality at-bats have been a point of emphasis for the Seahawks in Johnson’s first season.
“Every BP session, we emphasize having an approach,” Johnson said. “We never really get into a batting practice session where it’s just free swings. Approaches are important. You’ve got to up to the plate with an idea of what’s going on.
“Situationally, if there’s runners on base, knowing what we’re doing. We work on it daily. When they’re up there, it’s already ingrained. I think they’re buying into it. There has been a lot of line drives, they’re hitting the gaps.”
Sturn has taken that message to heart.
“Just knowing when you’re in the box, that you’re going to beat the pitcher every time,” he said. “You have that energy up there and the intensity to beat that pitcher, no matter what. No matter if he’s throwing 95 or 65, just having that intensity and knowing you’re better than the pitcher.”
On the mound, Peninsula is led by sophomore left-hander Mason Palagyi, as well as junior Trent Buchanan and sophomore Colby Small.
While Peninsula got off to a hot start last season, the Seahawks faltered down the stretch and missed out on the postseason. This year’s squad is focused on putting together a more consistent campaign.
“We just have to stay focused,” Vogel said. “Last year, we started winning, but everyone kind of fell off a little bit for a game or two and then we just couldn’t get back into it. So we just have to concentrate, stay focused and stay positive. I think we have the talent.”
Comments