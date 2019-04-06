5 games to watch this spring for Gig Harbor, Peninsula high schools

Always expect a tense game when Yelm plays Gig Harbor in softball The Yelm Tornados have become a perennial thorn in Gig Harbor's side. In this April 27, 2018 file video, they edged the Tides, 4-3. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Yelm Tornados have become a perennial thorn in Gig Harbor's side. In this April 27, 2018 file video, they edged the Tides, 4-3.

With league play heating up in the Class 3A South Sound Conference, here are a few Gig Harbor and Peninsula spring games to keep an eye on down the stretch in the second half of the high school season.

Peninsula at Gig Harbor boys soccer

While Gig Harbor was the preseason league favorite in the SSC, Peninsula entered the season with more question marks, with a significant amount of roster turnover from a season ago. But the Seahawks have come out of the gate as well as anyone could have possibly hoped, jumping out to first place with a 4-1 league record.

Gig Harbor is right on Peninsula’s heels, having posted a 3-0-2 record so far this year. There are still plenty of teams in the hunt for the league title this season, but with Peninsula and Gig Harbor currently occupying the top two spots, Thursday’s 6 p.m. game at Gig Harbor High School could go a ways toward deciding the eventual league title.

The teams meet again for the second leg on April 30 at 7 p.m. at Roy Anderson Field, in the final game of the regular season.

Yelm at Gig Harbor softball

Yelm has been a perennial thorn in Gig Harbor’s side over the past few years. While Gig Harbor has qualified for the state tournament the past four years, Yelm has been the top dog in the SSC and Kara Dressel’s squad has yet to come up with an answer for the Tornados.

The early results show a similar pattern this year: Yelm is in first with a 3-0 record and Gig Harbor is in second at 2-0. The two games between the Tides and Tornados may decide the league title once again. The first meeting comes at Yelm on April 10, while Gig Harbor’s chance at home comes on May 6. A win in the home matchup would go a long way toward some postseason momentum for the Tides.

Gig Harbor at Peninsula boys lacrosse

It seems like only a matter of time before lacrosse eventually becomes an officially recognized sport by the WIAA. But until then, Gig Harbor and Peninsula have cultivated a fun rivalry between the two programs over the past few years. The annual game, known as the Baggataway Bowl, is April 26 at 8 p.m..

Peninsula came away with the 13-7 rivalry win a season ago and the Tides will be looking for some revenge.

Capital at Gig Harbor baseball

Gig Harbor is in search of its third-straight SSC title, and perhaps no team poses a greater threat than the Capital Cougars. Gig Harbor is in first place with a 5-0 league record, while Capital is just behind, in second place in the standings with 4-1 mark.

The teams will meet April 9 at Capital, then the next day at Sehmel Homestead Park at 4 p.m.. A sweep would put some distance between the teams, while a split would be a good result, also.

Peninsula at Gig Harbor baseball

Peninsula is still in the hunt for the league title, sitting at 3-2 on the season in SSC play. If Peninsula is in position for a league title ahead of the two-game series (April 22 and April 24) with Gig Harbor, the series would be huge for both teams.

But even if the Seahawks don’t wind up contending for the title late in the season, Peninsula will still most likely be in perfect position to snag a playoff spot. A sweep of rival Gig Harbor would be massive, and a split would likely get the Seahawks securely into the postseason.

On the flip side, with Gig Harbor off to a 5-0 start in league play, the series will most likely have league title implications. The margin for error in that series will be determined not only by Gig Harbor’s play in the second half of the season, but also by the play of Capital (4-1), Central Kitsap (3-2) and Peninsula (3-2) the rest of the way.