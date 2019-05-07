This week in sports

Makena Mehlert tees off at a driving range during practice at Canterwood Golf Club in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Monday, April 29, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

BASEBALL

Gig Harbor: Gig Harbor faces Capital in the West Central/Southwest bidistrict semifinal game at Foss High School on Saturday (May 11) at 11 a.m. The winner of the game advances to the championship game at 2:15 p.m. to face the winner of Mountain View and Timberline.

Peninsula: Peninsula beat Bethel in the opening round of the West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament, 3-1 on May 4, before losing the in the next round to Mountain View, 8-3. Peninsula’s next game is past the Gateway’s print deadline. Check gateline.com for the latest results.

SOFTBALL

Gig Harbor: Gig Harbor beat Yelm, 8-5 on Monday, May 6. It was the Tides’ first win over the Tornados in league play in five years. Gig Harbor travels to Peninsula to face the Seahawks at 4 p.m. on Friday (May 10).

Peninsula: Peninsula lost 6-0 to Yelm on May 3 and lost 12-5 to Timberline on May 6. Peninsula welcomes crosstown rival Gig Harbor to Purdy at 4 p.m. on Friday (May 10) in the regular season finale.

BOYS SOCCER

Gig Harbor: Gig Harbor is currently playing in the West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament. Gig Harbor’s first game against Bethel was scheduled for May 7 and past the Gateway’s print deadline. Check gateline.com for the latest results.

Peninsula: Peninsula is currently playing in the West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament. Gig Harbor’s first game against Bethel was scheduled for May 7 and past the Gateway’s print deadline. Check gateline.com for the latest results.

TRACK AND FIELD

Gig Harbor: Gig Harbor will participate in the South Sound Conference tournament, hosted by Shelton, on Thursday (May 9) and Saturday (May 11).

Peninsula: Peninsula will participate in the South Sound Conference tournament, hosted by Shelton, on Thursday (May 9) and Saturday (May 11).

BOYS GOLF

Gig Harbor: Gig Harbor earned an 83-48 win over Central Kitsap on May 1. Gig Harbor will participate in the West Central District III tournament on May 13 at Gold Mountain Golf Club.

Peninsula: The Seahawks beat Central Kitsap, 135-93 on May 2. Peninsula will welcome Wilson High School at 3 p.m. on Thursday (May 9) at Canterwood Country Club.

GIRLS GOLF

Gig Harbor: Gig Harbor beat Timberline, 108-84 on April 30. Gig Harbor will participate in district tournament, May 13 at the Gold Mountain Golf Club.

Peninsula: Undefeated Peninsula earned a 130-82 win against Yelm on April 30. Peninsula will host Wilson at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday (May 9).

GIRLS TENNIS

Gig Harbor: Gig Harbor lost to Bellarmine, 5-0 on April 30. Gig Harbor will participate in the SSC tournament, hosted by Timberline High School, May 10 and 11.

Peninsula: Peninsula beat Mount Tahoma, 4-1 on May 3. Peninsula will participate in the SSC tournament, hosted by Timberline High School, May 10 and 11.