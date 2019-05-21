Gig Harbor, Peninsula knocked out off 3A state tournament by Zakuani’s Bellevue side

A penalty kick by Gig Harbor’s Logan Kinney ties up the match. Wilson played Gig Harbor in a soccer match at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

For the Gig Harbor and Peninsula High School boys soccer teams, the Bellevue Wolverines are officially a thorn in the side of the Tides and Seahawks.

It was Bellevue who brought both Peninsula and Gig Harbor’s Class 3A state tournament title dreams to a crashing halt.

Bellevue first knocked off Peninsula in the opening round game of the tournament, 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

“Always together,” Peninsula coach Alec Moore wrote on Twitter. “So proud of the Peninsula boys. The future is bright!”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Peninsula ended the season with an 11-7-2 overall record and finished 3A SSC play with a 9-3-2 record, finishing in second place in the league behind crosstown rival Gig Harbor.

The Wolverines, coached by former Seattle Sounder Steve Zakuani, proceeded to beat Gig Harbor in the quarterfinal round, 1-0, ending the Tides’ season.

Gig Harbor finishes the season with a 15-3-3 overall record and a 10-1-3 mark in 3A SSC play, securing the league title with five consecutive league wins to close out the regular season.

Gig Harbor finished in second place in the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistirct tournament, beating Bethel and Wilson, before losing to Stadium in the final, 2-1.