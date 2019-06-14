Peninsula female athlete of the year: Belle Frazier turns Seahawks’ basketball program into contender

Peninsula High School’s Belle Frazier photographed at Skansie Park in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Monday, June 10, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The way Belle Frazier summed up her playing career at Peninsula High School mirrors her senior season: A lot of ups and downs.

“I think a lot of that came with just coming into the program we had,” she said. “The first two years were clean up years. As (coach Michael Schick) came in and his structure took place, we started killing it.”

In that up and down fashion, Frazier’s senior season began with a low in the form of a knee surgery that kept her sidelined for weeks, but finished on a stellar high with the Seahawks’ first trip to the Tacoma Dome in 30 years.

On and off the court, Frazier continued to make a strong impact within the basketball program and her community as whole, leaving behind a prolific legacy.

“She is well deserving of all the accolades. She’s got every award you can think of, but she is still the most humble kid,” Schick said. “She is a great kid, I was very fortunate to have her for her last two years.”

Frazier is The Peninsula Gateway’s senior female athlete of the year from Peninsula High School.

Before Frazier’s arrival in 2016, the Seahawks’ girls basketball program was struggling.

“There was a crazy number of coaching changes,” she said. “The timing of when I came in worked out perfectly for me because that’s when it started to turn around.”

After some ground work was laid in her freshman season, Frazier and her teammates started to make postseason runs that ended in the regional rounds in her sophomore and junior seasons.

Some would even argue that Frazier’s junior season was her best, as she earned the Most Valuable Player award of the 3A South Sound Conference by averaging per game 21.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.7 steals.

“I am a little biased too, but I think she could’ve won it again her senior year,” Schick said.

But for Frazier, what mattered most was what was left on the court, as she cared more about winning more than accolades.

“It was cool; it is nice seeing all of your hard work pay off,” she said. “Honestly, Brynna (Maxwell) and I could have been co-MVP’s because we were so close. It was nice to get it, but I kept my head down because it wasn’t too big of an impact for me.”

One of Frazier’s biggest moments in her career came during her senior year as the Seahawks had not won a game against rival Gig Harbor in her tenure.

That all changed as the two teams faced off for the SSC championship last January, a game that drew in major interest from the community.

“It was satisfying for Belle in her senior year to finally beat Brynna and Gig Harbor,” Schick said. “It was everything that you dream of for a high school sporting event, everything aligned perfectly.”

The Seahawks pulled out a 51-49 victory to claim the SSC conference, earning Frazier’s first victory against the Tides in her tenure at Peninsula. A little over two weeks later, they would do it again this time with a 56-51 win in the 3A West Central District III tournament.

Eventually, she made her way to the Tacoma Dome, finally making it to the state tournament after a long and successful career.

“Aside the state championship, I felt like that was the last piece missing from her high school career,” Schick said. “We had our goofy little laugh together, but we sat there and took it all in.”

Unfortunately, the Seahawks fell to Roosevelt 60-56, as Frazier scored the last 20 points in her fruitful career.

As she transitions from high school to college, Frazier is looking forward to being in a place that genuinely wanted her in Portland State University. She plans to study medicine.

Through all the accolades, wins, losses and everything else in between, Frazier’s legacy now belongs to the younger players that she inspired to pick up a basketball.

“My favorite thing (about my time at Peninsula) was that I was able to reach out to younger players,” Frazier said. “I got invited to coach at different camps and to be able to coach the little girls and be told, ‘You motivated them to play’ was really cool to see.”