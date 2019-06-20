After two years pitching at TCC, this Gig Harbor grad is headed to UW baseball

Processed with VSCO with e2 preset Courtesy

After two years at Tacoma Community College, Gig Harbor High School 2017 graduate Logan Gerling will be fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing Division I baseball.

Gerling, a right-handed pitcher, recently committed to the University of Washington after a dominant sophomore season on the mound for the Titans.

“I’ve been working for this for a long time,” Gerling said. “It’s pretty exciting. It feels good to see my hard work in Tacoma pay off.”

Gerling compiled an 11-0 record with a 1.49 earned run average in 78.1 innings pitched with 98 strikeouts to just 25 walks. The hard-throwing right hander said working with TCC head coach Ryan Mummert helped elevate his game to the next level.

“The biggest thing was the mental game,” Gerling said. “The coaching staff here really instills a bulldog type of attitude. As a pitcher, you want to throw strikes. The big thing for us was not walking guys. … And just the work ethic. (Mummert) runs his program well. Coming out of high school, I wasn’t where I should be. I wasn’t ready to play at the Division I level. I learned that when someone tells you no, that should be a motivational thing.”

Gerling, who won the Class 3A state title as a member of the Gig Harbor pitching staff in 2017, has put on around 30 pounds of muscle since his high school days, and the added strength has paid dividends on the mound. He’s throwing in the high 80s to low 90s with his four-seam fastball, a two-seamer in addition to his curveball and changeup.

“Getting ahead with my fastball is the biggest thing for me,” Gerling said.

Gerling said he’s excited to join the Huskies’ pitching staff and get to Montlake.

“The work has already started, even before I committed,” he said. “I’m already back to work. I’m excited to play in my hometown and compete at that level of baseball. I’m hoping to go in there, challenge my teammates and earn a spot.”

Gerling said staying home was the driving factor of his decision, but is an added bonus.

“It wasn’t a big part of my decision until I made my decision,” he said. “I had some other options, too. But once I committed to UW, I get to stay home and my family gets to watch me play again.”

The response from the Gig Harbor community — in particular, his former Tides teammates — has been overwhelming, he said.

“It’s been great,” Gerling said. “I’ve got some really supportive teammates, supportive friends who have always been there for me. It’s a really good feeling.”