Gig Harbor lineman Samuel Peacock commits to Oregon State

Gig Harbor High School offensive tackle Samuel Peacock is Pac-12 bound. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Tides’ senior is headed to Corvallis to play for Oregon State University, verbally committing to Jonathan Smith’s Pac-12 North Beavers.

The offer from OSU was Peacock’s first Pac-12 offer and he jumped on it.

“It felt really good that they saw something in me — something I didn’t even see in myself at that time,” Peacock said. “It makes me want to train harder, play harder, play to that level. For (offensive line coach Jim Michalczik) to be able to see that in me meant a lot.”

Michalczik, who goes by “Coach M” to players, has an impressive resume, with coaching stops including Miami, Montana State, California, Arizona, Oregon State and a short stint with the Oakland Raiders.

“It’ll be his 30th fall camp,” Peacock said. “Way longer than I’ve even been alive. To be able to have a coach with that much experience is amazing. It’s going to be some of the best coaching you can get.”

Peacock was officially offered a scholarship while attending a team camp at OSU in July.

“We got a full tour of the facilities,” Peacock said. “The staff there are insanely nice people. It felt like a family, felt like home. Then I went on a second official visit and was able to ask more questions, dive deeper into the educational part. It felt perfect.”

Peacock, a first-team selection in the Class 3A South Sound Conference last season, is considered a three-star prospect on 247sports.com. He said Michalczik was intrigued by his combination of size and mobility.

“I’m a little raw, but athletic,” Peacock said. “They like my size, having a frame that can put on some weight but still move really with pass protection, pulling. They’re looking for guys that can move.”

It’s not just the football field where Peacock has made a name for himself as an offensive line prospect. Last spring, he was one of the state’s top shot put throwers, winning the Class 3A state title with a personal record throw of 58 feet, 11 inches.

“It helped more than I thought,” Peacock said. “If you put up good shot put numbers, it shows your explosiveness. When coaches see that, it’s something else to look at and shows athleticism.”

Oregon State is a rebuilding program under second-year head coach Jonathan Smith, previously an assistant under Chris Petersen at Washington.

The Beavers posted a 2-10 overall record last season with an 1-8 conference mark. It won’t get much easier for the Beavers in a deeply competitive Pac-12 North. Peacock said he’s confident the Beavers are going to get things turned around.

“After talking with them, I felt super confident about it,” he said. “I’m excited to see how this season goes. I asked the coaches about how they were going to turn the team into a winning program and they talked about consistency, returning players, the coaching staff returning.”

But first, Peacock has one more high school season left.

“I would love to make this last season the best season,” he said. “I’m super excited to play as a senior. It just flew by.”