Peninsula controls its destiny in 3A SSC with linebacker Casey leading defense

Taking third place at the state wrestling championships last year wasn’t enough for Nolan Casey.

There’s still two more steps to take on the podium.

“I’m going for state champ this year. It’s been a goal of mine for a while,” Casey said. “Last year, I came up a little short, so I’m going to aim for the top of the podium.”

And with a pivotal win for Peninsula last Friday, it looks like his football team could do the same.

In a game that allowed the winner to control their destiny in the home stretch of the regular season, the Seahawks fought their way to a 31-28 victory against Yelm.

Though it’s unclear whether Coach Ross Filkins is a fortune-teller, you could certainly make the argument after hearing his keys for victory prior to the win.

“Defensively and with special teams, we need to force turnovers. That’s number one. And regardless of who we play, it’s about how we play. We have to focus on our execution.”

The turnovers Filkins referenced just hours before kickoff? His defense got one, recovering a fumble on Yelm’s final drive that clinched a Peninsula victory.

Now at an undefeated 5-0 in league play, the Seahawks are in full control of the SSC with just two games on the remaining schedule.

Casey is at the forefront of Peninsula’s success, leading the team in tackles on a defense allowing just over 16 points per game.

“[Nolan’s] really intelligent,” Filkins said. “He understands the game. He reads really well and gets everyone lined up properly. He’s also an outstanding wrestler. He’s not a big, physically intimidating guy, but he gets you on the ground. He is the master of the single leg takedown.”

Casey believes his wrestling experience has developed his play at linebacker, and referenced his unique ability to get under the opponent and get them on the ground.

“In wrestling, you’re always taught to get low, because you have to get under your opponent,” Casey said. “That’s the big part that everyone misses with tackling. You have to get low and drive the hips into it. It’s somewhat lost in some [players].

“Just being able to learn how to use your body in wrestling and make someone do what you want them to. I would not be where I am in football if not for wrestling.”

Casey’s also the most recent of a long string of dominant Peninsula wrestlers to succeed as Seahawk defenders.

With over two decades of coaching experience on the Peninsula sidelines, Filkins recognizes the talent Casey — and other wrestlers — carry on the football field.

“The skill set transfers between the two sports, so I think the understanding of the discipline, training, and the physical nature of the sport helps him be successful.”

So where can Casey utilize his tackling success with two games left in the regular season?

The Fish Bowl game at Roy Anderson Field, where Peninsula will take on their crosstown rival Gig Harbor Tides Friday night.

With Gig Harbor only one game behind in the standings, the matchup sets up to be a crucial one.

“Everyone knows rivalry week is next week and everyone is excited,” Casey said.

“It’s always cool. You grow up and always hear the older guys — your older siblings — talk about Fish Bowl, go to Fish Bowl, play in Fish Bowl, and now it’s my senior year. Being able to play in it is something special.”