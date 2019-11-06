Peninsula, Gig Harbor football post week nine wins ahead of playoffs

Courtesy

The Seahawks completed an undefeated mark in league play in the 3A South Sound Conference this season, beating Capital 49-7 at Ingersoll Stadium on Thursday night, one week after securing the league title with a win over Yelm.

Quarterback Peyton Bice completed 14-of-23 passes for 153 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Running back Sean Skladany continued his big season, rushing 12 times for 95 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Ethan Hogan rushed nine times for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Landon Sims rushed six times for 54 yards for the Seahawks.

Peninsula will host Arlington in the first round of the playoffs in a loser-out game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Roy Anderson Field.

Gig Harbor, meanwhile, also recorded a win, beating Central Kitsap 6-0 on Friday night to secure the league’s No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Griffin Sparrow caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Cade Dessert for the team’s lone score in the win.

Dessert completed 13-of-24 passes for 88 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while adding 58 yards on the ground on 10 carries. Sparrow led the way for the receivers with six receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Gig Harbor has a tough draw in the first round of the playoffs, with a matchup against one of the state’s most talented teams in Eastside Catholic at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Eastside Catholic High School.