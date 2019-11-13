Peninsula volleyball looks to district tournament after series sweep against rival Gig Harbor

Courtesy

It’s written all over the team’s binders. It’s even written on the walls of the locker room before entering the gymnasium.

It serves as a reminder to the team that, when November rolls around, to play as far into the state tournament as you can.

R2D: Road to the Dome.

“It’s not just to get to the (Yakima Valley SunDome), but that you’re playing in those final matches and we’re doing everything we can to get to that spot,” said Coach Katrina Cardinal. “Since the start of this season, I’ve told the kids and the entire program: the goal is for you to play at the final game at the state tournament your senior year. Where is your last game played?”

Playing in that final game at the state tournament in Yakima is still a very real goal for the Peninsula volleyball team, which looks ahead to the district tournament this week.

Just a week prior, the Seahawks secured a second place league finish with a 3-2 road win over rival Gig Harbor, sweeping the two-game series throughout the regular season against their crosstown rivals.

“It was a well fought game,” said Senior Maeve Griffin, who claimed last year’s 3A SSC Co-MVP. “We came out really strong at the end to take the win. It feels great and I think we’re all really proud to honor the Peninsula name and take that victory.”

And despite the difficulty of winning a game on the road in a packed gymnasium, Griffin says the intense environment only brings the best out of the Seahawks.

“We played all-out and worked together as a team,” Griffin said. “It was our celebrations and our commitment to each other. … Everybody gets riled up for the games, so I think it encourages us to bring our A-game and play at our level when we’re in their gym. It just ups our game that much more.”

Peninsula is hoping to win games early in the district tournament, creating a smoother ride to the SunDome.

“We’re super hyped up and super excited,” Griffin said. “We’ve been practicing hard. We’re really focusing in on our skills and teamwork altogether.”

While Griffin prepares for her final postseason run, she says the team will need a strong start to win games in the district tournament.

“We’re going to need to come out strong from the beginning of each game, minimize our errors and work together as a team and as a whole unit.”

Peninsula coach Katrina Cardinal is proud of what the team has already accomplished.

“They’re the kind of kids that come into practice every day ready to work and ready to go,” Cardinal said. “When you have a group of kids that come in and they’re really taking ownership of [themselves], it’s really exciting to see. That’s something that I’m pretty proud of with these kids.

“We don’t have the six-footers. We’re just a bunch of workhorses that will fight and continue to play and push their adversity and make these memories for a lifetime.”