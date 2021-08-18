Annual ‘Swim with FISH’ raises over $30K for local food banks

Courtesy

On the morning of July 31, the clouds and breeze made the waters of Colvos Passage a little choppier and a little chillier than usual. But despite cold temperatures and big waves rippling from barges in the sound, 14 local swimmers crossed the passage as part of the annual Swim with FISH fundraiser.

And through their shared determination, the swimmers not only crossed the narrow strait of water but also did some serious fundraising for the Gig Harbor community.

This year marked several major milestones for the charity swim, which is in its 15th year. What started as a friendly idea between neighbors Steve Rees and Peter Bortel turned into a charity drive to help raise money for the local food banks in the area.

Thanks to grants given by Chapel Hill Church and the state of Washington, there were even bigger donation totals in the past few years. At the time of publishing, the total donations in 2021 is $30,865. And in the nine years that this fundraiser has raised money for food banks, the totals have reached over $250,000.

“We asked the swimmers to initially raise $350 to enter the swim. I was really pleased to see that most of the swimmers raised well over that amount,” Rees said. “The swimmers are really enthusiastic about raising money, they should get a pat on the back with their efforts to raise money. We also had neighbors provide the boats and neighbors who helped us with the food. All these people gave our event a huge push to make it successful. There are some really nice people on Vashon Island who host us every year.”

Last year, things were obviously done a little differently due to COVID playing a huge role in restructuring how everything was brought together. Rather than the traditional Colvos Passage swim, participants were only allowed to swim near the shores where the event is held.

All the participating swimmers were required to observe social distancing protocols and keep guest to a maximum of one extra person, as well. There were even infectious disease medical personnel on site just to keep everything safe.

Despite all the restrictions and hurdles the fundraiser had to go through, it reached its highest ever totals of $36,408.

“That combination of those things, not providing food and keeping things spaced out worked out pretty well for us,” Rees said. “This year we went back to the normal format. What we basically did was have people bring their own food, except for the individualized desserts we had for them to take.”

Among the charitable swimmers this year was Peninsula High School junior Olivia Eagle.

Eagle is a member of the Seahawks’ swim & dive team, and this year was her first time ever participating in Swim with FISH. She heard about the event from her neighbor Craig Young, who also swam in the fundraiser.

And like all the other swimmers, she had to battle the elements going across the passage.

“I was really nervous. I wanted to beat him because in previous years, he had won,” she said. “I was all ready for it and when we got there, I found out that everyone was wearing fins. I got really scared because I wasn’t going to wear any fins, but it was okay. The people were nice; it started off with pictures with all of us, we all got awards and they started talking about how much money everyone has raised. That was cool to see.”

Eagle raised a healthy $600 for Swim with FISH, most of which came from family and friends. And of course, the easiest way to get the word out about Swim with FISH was the use of social media.

Eagle’s mother set up a link on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, while Eagle sent the link to her friends via Instagram as well. Essentially, the link takes a person to Eagle’s personal fundraiser page and that’s how they can donate to her swim across Colvos Passage.

It is tactic that many others have used and continually use in the process of raising money.

“I love helping, kids especially. I’m a swim instructor at Beard Swimming Company, and helping people is really something that is amazing,” Eagle said.

The top three finishers of this event were Jeff Sala, Joanne Kirby and Hayden Flaskrud, all of whom swam the channel with fins on. Eagle finished fourth but was the first swimmer to cross the finish line without the use of fins.

To learn more about the FISH Foodbanks in Gig Harbor and to donate to their cause, please visit www.ghpfish.org.