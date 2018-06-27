Have you ever wanted to meet Chewbacca? See the Batmobile? Here's your chance

The Batmobile. Chewbacca. Seven bouncy houses. Need we go on?
These are just some of the things to be seen at the Washington State Toy and Geek Fest, which runs June 30 and July 1 at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup.
The event, organized by Steve James, is similar to a comic convention.
“This is meant for families — for big kids and little kids,” James said. “I wanted to build this so it’s something fun for fans in the community.”
Dozens of celebrities are scheduled to attend the event, including Peter Mayhew, the face behind Chewbacca in “Star Wars” and Tom Welling, who played a young Clark Kent in the TV show “Smallville.” Singer-songwriter Drake Bell from “Drake and Josh” and actor Kevin Sussman from “The Big Bang Theory” also will be in attendance.
Attendees can purchase pictures and autographs from the stars. They’re also encouraged to dress as their favorite characters and enter into a cosplay contest. A Magic the Gathering Tournament will be held with prizes for the grand champion.
Comic book artists and toy experts will be at the event, in addition to 120 vendors. Bouncy houses and laser tag are among activities attendees can participate in.
Interested in vehicles? There’s that, too — replicas of vehicles from movies "Mad Max," "Transformers," "Star Wars," "Supernatural," "Jurassic Park" and "Back to the Future." James said the National Guard will be flying in a Black Hawk helicopter as part of a G.I. Joe exhibit.
James was inspired to bring the convention to Puyallup after attending Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle.
“It’s really cool, but there needs to be something cool down here too,” he said.
Last year, James coordinated a Pierce County Toy and Geek Festival at the fairgrounds, but on a smaller scale and without the celebrity component. This year, James said he’s already sold thousands of tickets, with some people coming from across the country.
James added that he would like to continue the event in the future if the community supports it.
James wears many hats — in addition to being a professional photographer in Puyallup for years, he’s also the executive director of the annual Daffodil Parade and The North Pole at the Fair.
For ticket and other information about Washington State Toy and Geek Fest, visit toyandgeekfest.com.
About the event
Washington State Toy and Geek Fest
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 30th, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 1
Where: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110th 9th Ave. SW, Puyallup
|TICKETS
|Child
|Adult
|Saturday, June 30
|$20
|$34
|Sunday, July 1
|$20
|$34
|Weekend pass (both days)
|N/A
|$62
