Firework rules, events to know about this Fourth of July

As the holiday approaches, Fourth of July revelers are gearing up for a day of fireworks.
Be warned: Discharging fireworks into the wee hours of the morning is against the law in many local cities and unincorporated Pierce County.
Being aware of the rules can thwart a hefty fine.
Puyallup
Consumer fireworks can be discharged in the Puyallup city limits between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4, according to Puyallup Municipal Code.
“Consumer fireworks are the kind which can be purchased from various retailers or at licensed firework stands starting June 28th,” Puyallup Public relations officer Brenda Fritsvold said. “Needless to say, many fireworks available for purchase outside of the city are not legal to own or discharge in Puyallup.”
Fritsvold added that fireworks purchased within the city limits are safe to discharge on the Fourth of July, since sellers are required to sell only legal consumer fireworks.
Discharging fireworks on a vacant lot, in parks and on streets or sidewalks without permission of the property owners is prohibited. Youth 15 years and under are prohibited from possessing or discharging fireworks unless directly supervised by an adult.
Violation of this city code can result in “a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for a maximum term fixed by the court of not more than 90 days, or by a fine in an amount fixed by the court of not more than $1,000, or by both such imprisonment and fine.”
Firework violations can be reported to the non-emergency dispatch center at 844-821-8911.
Sumner
Fireworks can only be discharged in Sumner city limits between noon and midnight on July 4, according to Sumner city code. Youth 15 years and under are prohibited from possessing or discharging fireworks unless directly supervised by an adult.
Violation of this city code can result in a Class 2 civil infraction or a $125 fine.
Bonney Lake
Fireworks can only be discharged in Bonney Lake city limits between 9 a.m. and midnight, according to Bonney Lake city code. Youth 15 years and under are prohibited from possessing or discharging fireworks unless directly supervised by an adult.
Violation of this city code can result in a Class 1 civil infraction or a $250 fine.
Unincorporated Pierce County
Fireworks can be discharged in unincorporated Pierce County from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1-3, 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4 and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 5, according to Pierce County code.
Violation of the county code can result in a Class 1 civil infraction, or a $250 fine, in addition to criminal penalties.
Local Fourth of July events:
Independence Day Concert and Annual Ice Cream Social
What: Listen to the Puyallup Community Band play holiday songs on the lawn of the Meeker Mansion. Family games start at 2 p.m., with the concert beginning at 3 p.m. Hot dogs, drinks and treats will be available for purchase.
When: July 4 from 2-5 p.m.
Where: Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup
4th of July Concert in Pioneer Park
What: Free concert hosted by the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce featuring Leah Justine, Girls Love Rockets, The Chris Jones Band and Limberlost. A fireworks show begins at 10:15 p.m.
When: July 4 at 5 p.m.
Where: Pioneer Park, 325 S. Meridian, Puyallup
P-Town Showdown Car Show and Poker Run
When: July 4 from 2-5 p.m
Where: Poker run at Meeker Mansion, car show at Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup
Fees/Admission: $15 for pre-registration, $20 for day of registration, $5 buy-in for poker run
More information: 253-845-6755, puyallupsumnerchamber.com
Salute to America Party and Concert
What: Seniors are welcome to attend and hear patriotic songs, eat lunch and dessert and visit with Congressman Denny Heck.
When: July 5 at 11 a.m.
Where: Puyallup Activity Center, 210 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup
The Puyallup Public Library, Pierce County Library branches and city offices will be closed July 4. The Sound Transit Sounder train will also not be running. Sound Transit Express buses will be running on a Sunday schedule.
