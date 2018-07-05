Ever seen a boerboel? A coton de tulear? They'll be at this weekend's dog show in Puyallup

Thousands of dogs and dog-lovers are expected to attend a three-day dog show this weekend at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.
Among newly recognized breeds are the boerboels, descendents of the mastiff, and coton de tulears, white, long-haired "happy-go-lucky" companion dogs.
The American Kennel Club (AKC)’s Western Washington 2018 Summer Cluster consists of three all-breed shows starting with the Tacoma Kennel Club on Saturday (July 7), the Puyallup Valley Dog Fanciers on Sunday and the Gig Harbor Kennel Club on Monday.
More than 1,500 dogs representing more than 150 breeds recognized by the AKC are entered for each of the three days. Other breed-specific clubs will meet during the show.
Special attractions will include a Pee Wee Handling show at noon Sunday, geared toward children 5 to 9, and an AKC Sanctioned Four and Under Six Months Puppy Competition on Monday.
Full-day judging schedules will be available at the event. Judging will start at 8:30 a.m. each day.
Admission is free, with $5 fairgrounds parking available.
AKC Western Washington 2018 Summer Cluster Dog Show
Tacoma Kennel Club: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday (July 7).
Puyallup Valley Dog Fanciers: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 8.
Gig Harbor Kennel Club: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, July 9.
Where: Washington State Fairgrounds, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup.
