10-foot tall books and castle walls: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ comes to life with local theater group

The gym at All Saints Parish Center has transformed into a musical theater.
Gone are the basketball hoops and scoreboards. In their places are the floor-to-ceiling gray walls of a castle.
It’s the work of members of the All Saints Theatrical Repertoire Association (ASTRA), a musical theater ministry program based in Puyallup. Every year, about 200 ASTRA volunteers, ranging in age from 8 to 70, spend months preparing for one play.
This year, that play is “Beauty and the Beast,” and with it comes a unique set design.
“When the audience comes in, they will only see books,” ASTRA group member Nanette Flynn said.
The ASTRA members built a 16-foot stage extension in the gym, and on it are 10-foot tall books with pages made out foam board covered in muslin and painted. With each flip of the page, a new scene emerges.
“Our designer wanted to take that concept of books and use that in the set,” Flynn said.
The idea was inspired by the character Belle’s love for books.
“(Belle) is a person who has ambition and goals for her life, and she’s tired of her little village that she lives in, so books are a way of escaping to a more adventurous time,” set designer Nancy Morris said. “The era this is supposed to be in, women did not read, they did not have adventures.
“Well that wasn’t enough for Belle, so all of the sets here and along with the other pieces that come together were to develop into the story that she wanted to live.”
ASTRA’s goals are to nurture talent and make friends in a safe environment, Flynn said, and the group is welcoming of people from different churches and theater organizations from all over the community, both in the audience and their crew.
ASTRA is like a family, according to its members. Some have been with the group since its inception in 2013 and have grown up — and even met their spouses, in one case — through ASTRA.
“It feels like we build family with them, and we welcome the community when they come see,” assistant producer Diana Scott. “It’s a great family team.”
Costumes for “Beauty and the Beast” were created by Scott. Many of the costumes were made from old clothing or tablecloths.
ASTRA members started preparations in January. They built props off site until they could move into the All Saints Parish Hall gym when school let out for summer in June. Now, it’s a mad dash to get everything ready to go for opening night on July 20.
There are a total of 11 showings through August 4, two of them providing dinner to the audience. For all showings, audience members are provided tea, coffee and cupcakes for dessert.
“I’m thrilled to welcome people into our home — this really feels like home,” Scott said. “Our audience members get fed, and they get to enjoy the artistry that we’ve created.”
ASTRA members focus on breaking even with proceeds, but any profit funnels back into the church and benefits the All Saints food bank. Audience members are welcome to bring food bank items to the show for donations. All sales from concessions also go to the food bank.
“It’s been a dream working with this team,” Morris said. “The design process is so creative, and it’s just delightful to see things come together.”
About the event
What: ASTRA Musical’s “Beauty and the Beast” production
When: 7:15 p.m. July 20-22, 26-28; 1:30 p.m. July 29; 7:15 p.m. August 1-3; 1:30 p.m. August 4
Where: All Saints Parish Hall, 506 3rd St. NW, Puyallup
Tickets: $35 adult, $30 seniors 62 and over, $17 children 12 and under
More information: astramusical.com
Comments