Congestion clogging your commute on state Route 410? WSDOT is asking for feedback

Have ideas for reducing the traffic along state Route 410?
Now’s the time to share them.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking for public feedback in an online survey to identify areas of traffic congestion and gather ideas for improvement.
The area of study stretches from 234th Avenue East in Bonney Lake to Garrett Street in Enumclaw and includes the White River Bridge.
“That’s one of the areas we recognize as a pain point,” WSDOT spokeswoman Tina Werner said.
About 21,000 drivers use the White River Bridge on Route 410 each day.
While feedback doesn’t necessarily equate to construction, it helps give WSDOT a sense of the most congested areas, Werner said. WSDOT also will consider potential improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The survey is open through Sunday (July 22) and can be found at wsdot.wa.gov.
“After (the survey closes), what will happen is we will compile all of the feedback that we received from the public,” Werner said. “(WSDOT) will make the decision on how they’d like to move forward.”
The public also will be invited to attend an open house event beginning late summer through fall.
Other WSDOT projects include a $2.8 million project to paint the White River Bridge that began this month and is expected to be completed in the fall. The bridge was built in 1949 and was last painted in 1988.
Drivers can expect alternating traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 8 p.m. Saturdays to 8 a.m. Sundays.
Comments