Congestion clogging your commute on state Route 410? WSDOT is asking for feedback

A Traffic clogged Hwy. 410 in Bonney Lake Friday 12/04/15 is of concern to mayor Neil Johnson. “The biggest concern I have is that it’s supposed to be an employment based community,” he said, which means a good share of the people living in Tehaleh also are supposed to work there, keeping them off the roads. “That’s not happening right now.” Dean J. Koepfler The News Tribune