A Traffic clogged Hwy. 410 in Bonney Lake Friday 12/04/15 is of concern to mayor Neil Johnson. “The biggest concern I have is that it’s supposed to be an employment based community,” he said, which means a good share of the people living in Tehaleh also are supposed to work there, keeping them off the roads. “That’s not happening right now.”
A Traffic clogged Hwy. 410 in Bonney Lake Friday 12/04/15 is of concern to mayor Neil Johnson. “The biggest concern I have is that it’s supposed to be an employment based community,” he said, which means a good share of the people living in Tehaleh also are supposed to work there, keeping them off the roads. “That’s not happening right now.” Dean J. Koepfler The News Tribune
A Traffic clogged Hwy. 410 in Bonney Lake Friday 12/04/15 is of concern to mayor Neil Johnson. “The biggest concern I have is that it’s supposed to be an employment based community,” he said, which means a good share of the people living in Tehaleh also are supposed to work there, keeping them off the roads. “That’s not happening right now.” Dean J. Koepfler The News Tribune

Puyallup Herald

Congestion clogging your commute on state Route 410? WSDOT is asking for feedback

By Allison Needles

aneedles@puyallupherald.com

July 17, 2018 01:37 PM

Have ideas for reducing the traffic along state Route 410?

Now’s the time to share them.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking for public feedback in an online survey to identify areas of traffic congestion and gather ideas for improvement.

The area of study stretches from 234th Avenue East in Bonney Lake to Garrett Street in Enumclaw and includes the White River Bridge.

state Route 410.png
The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback about traffic congestion on state Route 410 in an online survey. A WSDOT map shows the part of the route in question.
Washington State Department of Transportation Courtesy

“That’s one of the areas we recognize as a pain point,” WSDOT spokeswoman Tina Werner said.

About 21,000 drivers use the White River Bridge on Route 410 each day.

While feedback doesn’t necessarily equate to construction, it helps give WSDOT a sense of the most congested areas, Werner said. WSDOT also will consider potential improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The survey is open through Sunday (July 22) and can be found at wsdot.wa.gov.

“After (the survey closes), what will happen is we will compile all of the feedback that we received from the public,” Werner said. “(WSDOT) will make the decision on how they’d like to move forward.”

The public also will be invited to attend an open house event beginning late summer through fall.

Other WSDOT projects include a $2.8 million project to paint the White River Bridge that began this month and is expected to be completed in the fall. The bridge was built in 1949 and was last painted in 1988.

Drivers can expect alternating traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 8 p.m. Saturdays to 8 a.m. Sundays.

Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison

  Comments  