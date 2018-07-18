Daughters of late car buff take the wheel, keep Bumpy’s Car Show going

It’s been almost 10 years since car buff Paul Gaetz passed away from cancer.
For the past seven years, Bumpy’s Classic Car Show in Puyallup has kept his memory alive.
This year, some of the event’s organizers were ready to let the event end.
That’s when Courtney Goter and Tara Nelson stepped in.
“My sister and I together have decided to keep the show going,” Goter said. “We’ve all been doing this for a really long time, but instead of ending the show, my sister and I stepped up.”
Goter, 43, and Nelson, 47, are the daughters of Paul Gaetz. They remember their dad loving cars when they were growing up.
“My dad’s biggest thing when we were younger (was) don’t put your hands on the windows,” Goter said. “This car show — he’d be all over this.”
The sisters want to keep the show going until at least its 10-year anniversary.
“We started this whole show in memory of my dad and everything we make from the show is all by donation,” Goter said.
In the past seven years, Bumpy’s Car Show has raised upwards of $90,000 for the American Cancer Society, an organization for cancer research.
“It’s important for us to keep it going so (the Society) can help other people,” Goter said. “It’s important for us to keep it going until at least the decade mark.”
Paul Gaetz’s longtime friends Bill Schuldt and Brian and Heather Gelston, owners of Bumpy’s, a tavern in downtown Puyallup, are credited with much of the success of the show, which began with 96 classic cars and has grown to 400.
“I think it’s amazing,” said Yvonne Gaetz, mother of Goter and Nelson. “It’s a testament to the community to support this.”
This year registration for the show stays the same at $20. There will be raffles and awards for the 25 “Best in Show” cars, five “People’s Choice” picks and one “Paul Gaetz Award,” where Goter, Nelson and Yvonne choose one car they think Paul would have liked.
Goter described her dad as fun-loving.
“(He) loved his family and grandkids, loved to be outside,” she said. “He was a happy-go-lucky kind of guy.”
It’s possible in the future that Paul’s grandchildren — 19-year-old Blake, 17-year-old Cameron and 13-year-old Jacob — will want to take the reins too, Goter added.
“They’ve gotten more involved in the last couple of years,” she said.
About the event
What: Eighth annual Bumpy’s Classic Car Show
When: Registration opens 7 a.m. on Saturday (July 21), show starts at 9 a.m. with awards given at 3 p.m.
Where: 116 E. Main, Puyallup, at the corner parking lot on Second Street Southeast between East Main and East Meeker
More information: 253-841-2931
Comments