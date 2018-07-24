Newer cars accepted into Goodguys car show for first time in 22 years

For the first time in 22 years, a local car show is extending its cut-off year from 1972 to 1987.
Car enthusiasts can now register vehicles made in 1987 and older in the Goodguys 31st Pacific NW Nationals at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup.
“That opens up the event for new people to register their cars and attend,” Goodguys Rod & Custom Association communications director Betsy Bennett said.
The change came after years of planning.
“We carefully considered all aspects of a year bump,” Goodguys President and CEO Marc Meadors said in a press release. “We discussed it with prominent builders, manufacturers, and our members. The resulting flood of feedback and collective input from all of our research suggested nearly 70 (percent) of our audience was in favor of the bump.”
Bennett said the response has been mostly positive — more so than the change made 22 years ago when Goodguys extended its cut-off year from 1964 to 1972.
“We are all creatures of habit. I think there’s always that question of, ‘How will the change affect me? I liked the event this way,’” Bennett said. “We’ve seen a much more positive response than I think we thought we would.”
With the extended cut off year, the show is registering more vehicles like Pontiac Trans Ams and square-body trucks, which Bennett said are popular with younger car enthusiasts.
The purpose of Goodguys was never about the make and model.
“He liked the whole idea of guys who liked cars coming together,” Bennett said about founder Gary Meadors.
The show, presented by Griot’s Garage, is the 11th stop on a 19-event national series that brings together 50,000 car enthusiasts and 2,500 cars from all over the state. The event started in 1983.
Every year, thousands of cars are registered for the three-day event. Among the activities at the show include:
Vendor booths
Multi-million dollar tractor trailers
Car parts swap meet and car corral
Pinstripers Brush Bash: a gathering of 50 pinstripers from across the United States and Canada
Fuelcurve.com Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition: 1 p.m. Friday; noon and 2 p.m. Saturday
M80’s, Megs McLean and the Blues Power Revue musical entertainment
“Make n’ take” model car sessions for kids: 1 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. Sunday
Nitro Funny Cars at Pacific Raceways: 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m. Friday
About the event
What: Goodguys 31st Pacific NW Nationals
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday (July 27); 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (July 28), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (July 29)
Where: Washington State Fairgrounds, 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup
Tickets: $20 general admission, $6 kids ages 7-12, ages 6 and under are free. Discounted tickets are available at $17 online at good-guys.com. Parking is free.
