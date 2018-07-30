Karshner Museum to show Canoe Journey exhibit, offers free transportation to festivities this week

More than 100 Native American tribes arrived by canoe at Marine View Drive in Tacoma on Saturday for the 2018 Paddle to Puyallup, an annual canoe gathering tradition.
But there are even more canoes to be seen in Puyallup.
In honor of the week-long celebration, the Karshner Museum and Center for Arts & Culture in Puyallup partnered with the Puyallup Tribe to bring a two-day event of special exhibits and storytellers to the museum, including 38 photos by Denny Hurtado, former chair of the Skokomish Tribe.
Hurtado began taking pictures of the Canoe Journey in 2002.
“I feel that the importance of documenting American Indians in the 20th and 21st centuries is of the utmost importance ...The ‘Canoe Journey’ is one of these events in the Northwest and gives much PRIDE and meaning to our people,” Hurtado said in a press release.
Hurtado is also the retired director of Indian Education for the Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the 2014 recipient of the Odegaard Award, which is given by the University of Washington and honors the leadership of a member of the community.
Visitors to the museum can learn about the “culture of the canoe, canoe-making, the canoe journey ... traditional methods for cooking, making baskets, cattail mats, art, use of natural resources, food gathering and the tribal importance of protecting the environment and its wildlife,” according the Karshner Museum website.
Free bus transportation will be provided to the Chief Leschi Schools campus for the Paddle to Puyallup celebration, where each tribe will be recognized and various activities will be open to the public. The celebration ends Saturday, Aug. 4.
The bus will shuttle visitors every half hour starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Karshner Museum exhibits include:
“Reviving Culture through the Canoe Journey,” a photo history by Denny Hurtado, Skokomish
“Mt. Tacobet to the Salish Sea: The Culture and Artifacts,” Karshner Museum artifacts
“The Survival of Washington Indians: We’re Still Here,” Secretary of State’s Legacy Washington
“Muckleshoot Indian Tribe Sla-hal 2015 Tournament,” a film directed by Lyn Dennis, Lummi/Tahltan B.C.
Tilly Jo Jones, Tulalip Yakima “Weaver” will talk and demonstrate weaving using wool and other materials on a floor loom and several other size looms.
About the event
What: Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts presents “A Celebration of the Canoe Journey: 2018”
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 2) and Friday (Aug. 3)
Where: Karshner Museum and Center for Arts & Culture, 309 4th St. NE, Puyallup
More information: puyallup.k12.wa.us/karshner_center
Comments